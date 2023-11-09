Achieve stress-free pipetting with INTEGRA Biosciences’ new eBook

INTEGRA Biosciences is pleased to announce the release of a new eBook providing a complete guide to pipetting. Liquid handling protocols form the backbone of many life sciences workflows, and mastering correct pipetting practices plays a vital role in obtaining reliable experimental results.

The eBook aims to equip readers with the essential knowledge and skills to turn pipetting from a tedious, necessary task into an efficient, accurate and enjoyable part of lab work. It covers key subjects such as:

  • An overview of different types of pipettes and how to use them
  • Pipetting best practices
  • Tips for maintaining and calibrating pipettes
  • Application notes demonstrating how INTEGRA’s range of pipetting solutions can optimize liquid handling protocols

This comprehensive eBook will be a useful tool for any scientist looking to achieve high accuracy and precision, even when handling more challenging liquids.

Get a free copy of the eBook here.

INTEGRA Biosciences

