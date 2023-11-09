Achieve stress-free pipetting with INTEGRA Biosciences’ new eBook

INTEGRA Biosciences is pleased to announce the release of a new eBook providing a complete guide to pipetting. Liquid handling protocols form the backbone of many life sciences workflows, and mastering correct pipetting practices plays a vital role in obtaining reliable experimental results.

The eBook aims to equip readers with the essential knowledge and skills to turn pipetting from a tedious, necessary task into an efficient, accurate and enjoyable part of lab work. It covers key subjects such as:

An overview of different types of pipettes and how to use them

Pipetting best practices

Tips for maintaining and calibrating pipettes

Application notes demonstrating how INTEGRA’s range of pipetting solutions can optimize liquid handling protocols

This comprehensive eBook will be a useful tool for any scientist looking to achieve high accuracy and precision, even when handling more challenging liquids.

Get a free copy of the eBook here.