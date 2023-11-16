Prenatal cannabis exposure increases risk of adverse birth outcomes, study finds

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nov 16 2023Society for the Study of Addiction

Infants prenatally exposed to cannabis are more likely to be born preterm, have a low birth weight, and require neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) care than infants without prenatal cannabis exposure, according to a study published today in the scientific journal Addiction. However, cannabis-exposed infants are not at greater risk of birth defects or death within one year, including sudden unexpected infant death.

The global increase in cannabis use among women of reproductive age also extends to pregnant women. We know that THC, the main psychoactive constituent in cannabis, can cross the placenta from mother to fetus and bind to receptors in the fetal brain. Our study adds to that knowledge by showing that prenatal exposure to cannabis heightens the risk of several adverse birth outcomes."

Ms. Maryam Sorkhou, First Author

This meta-analysis (a synthesis of past studies) pooled the results of 57 prior studies with a total of 12,901,376 infant participants, 102,835 of them exposed to cannabis.

Twenty of the studies measured the association between intrauterine cannabis exposure and risk of preterm delivery. In these, the combined results show that mothers using cannabis were over one and a half times more likely to have a preterm delivery compared with mothers not using cannabis during pregnancy.

Related Stories

Eighteen of the studies measured the risk of low birth weight. In these, the combined results show that mothers using cannabis during pregnancy were more than twice as likely to have a low-birth-weight baby compared with mothers not using cannabis during pregnancy.

Ten of the studies measured the risk of requiring NICU admission. In these, the combined results show that newborns with intrauterine cannabis exposure were more than twice as likely to require NICU admission than nonexposed newborns.

The studies included in this meta-analysis were published between 1984 and 2023 in a broad range of countries.

Source:

Society for the Study of Addiction

Journal reference:

Sorkhou, M., et al. (2023) Birth, Cognitive, and Behavioral Effects of Intrauterine Cannabis Exposure in Infants and Children: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Addiction. doi.org/10.1111/add.16370.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows long-term cardiovascular benefits of tight blood pressure control after pregnancy
Excessive weight gain during pregnancy linked to higher risk of death decades later
Cannabis shows promise in easing endometriosis pain, new research suggests
Does cannabis use impact the risk of glaucoma? New study investigates
Cannabis and derivatives show promise in reducing weight and waist circumference, with nuanced effects on body fat
How pregnancy affects body image dissatisfaction among women
Pregnant women in blighted neighborhoods have higher testosterone levels, study finds
Using TNF inhibitors during pregnancy not associated with worse fetal or obstetric outcomes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Cannabis use alters DNA methylation, with implications beyond smoking effects