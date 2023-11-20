Australia launches first-ever AI month to promote responsible AI development

Australia's inaugural Artificial Intelligence (AI) Month launches today, calling on Australians to help shape and plan for the AI future they want to see.

Held from November 15 to December 15, AI Month is an initiative from the National AI Centre (NAIC), which sits within Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO.

The initiative will bring together leading AI organisations, entrepreneurs and researchers to showcase the country’s domestic expertise and provide a forum to discuss Australian perspectives on AI.

National AI Centre Director Stela Solar said that AI Month was central to the NAIC’s mission to pave the way for a responsible and inclusive AI future for Australia.

“The rapid advancements in AI this year have emphasized the need for Australia to seize the AI opportunity and accelerate its global competitiveness,” Ms Solar said.

“This month we are encouraging everyone to join in the important conversations to make the AI opportunity real. Together we can shape a responsible and inclusive AI future for Australia.”

More than 50 free and ticketed AI-related events hosted by over 40 organizations will take place across the country. These workshops, panel discussions, hackathons and conferences will highlight AI use cases, opportunities, best practices, and the strength of Australia’s AI industry.

AI Month is a moment to learn new things, sharpen your skills, and step into the AI opportunity." Stela Solar, National AI Centre Director

Australia’s AI Month was officially launched by the Minister for Industry and Science, the Hon Ed Husic, at the opening of Friend or Foe – The Rise of Artificial Intelligence, a new exhibition by Australian technologist and artist Luke Millanta at Questacon this morning.