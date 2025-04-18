Using AI to understand how the brain processes language during real-life conversations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamApr 18 2025

What were you investigating?

We investigated how our brains process language during real-life conversations. Specifically, we wanted to understand which brain regions become active when we're speaking and listening, and how these patterns relate to the specific words and context of the conversation.

What methods did you use?

We employed artificial intelligence (AI) to take a closer look at how our brains handle the back-and-forth of real conversations. We combined advanced AI, specifically language models like those behind ChatGPT, with neural recordings using electrodes placed within the brain. This allowed us to simultaneously track the linguistic features of conversations and the corresponding neural activity in different brain regions.

By analyzing these synchronized data streams, we could map how specific aspects of language–like the words being spoken and the conversational context–were represented in the dynamic patterns of brain activity during conversation.

What did you find?

We found that both speaking and listening during a conversation engage a widespread network of brain areas in the frontal and temporal lobes. What's interesting is that these brain activity patterns are highly specific, changing depending on the exact words being used, the context and order of those words.

We also observed that some brain regions are active during both speaking and listening, suggesting a partially shared neural basis for these processes. Finally, we identified specific shifts in brain activity that occur when people switch from listening to speaking during a conversation.

Overall, our findings illuminate the dynamic way our brains organize themselves to produce and understand language during a conversation.

What are the implications?

Our findings offer significant insights into how the brain pulls off the seemingly effortless feat of conversation. It highlights just how distributed and dynamic the neural machinery for language is–it's not just one spot lighting up, but a network across different brain regions. The fact that these patterns are so finely tuned to the specifics of words and context shows the brain's remarkable ability to process the nuances of language as it unfolds.

Related Stories

The partial overlap we saw between the brain regions involved in speaking and listening hints at an efficient neural system, potentially a shared mechanism that gets repurposed depending on whether we're sending or receiving information. This could tell us a lot about how we efficiently switch roles during a conversation.

What are the next steps?

The next step involves semantic decoding. This means moving beyond simply identifying which brain regions are active during conversation and decoding the meaning of the words and concepts being processed.

Ultimately, this level of decoding could provide profound insights into the neural representation of language. This work could contribute to the development of brain-integrated communication technologies that can help individuals whose speech is affected by neurodegenerative conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Cai, J., et al. (2025). Natural language processing models reveal neural dynamics of human conversation. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-58620-w.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
Cedars-Sinai study reveals distinct roles for AI and physicians in virtual care
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches safer, Next-Generation Basophil Activation Test to improve, expedite allergy research
Transformative potential of AI to enhance coronary heart disease detection
Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI could play a key role in improving prostate cancer treatment outcomes