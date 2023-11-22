1 in 3 people dropped by Utah Medicaid left uninsured, a ‘concerning’ sign for nation

About 30% of Utah residents who were cut from Medicaid this year say they became uninsured, according to state officials who conducted a first-of-its-kind survey of people disenrolled from the program.

Utah has dropped more than 130,000 out of about 500,000 Medicaid beneficiaries since April, after the federal government lifted a pandemic-era requirement that states keep people enrolled in the insurance program for low-income people. Since then, every state has started what's called an "unwinding" to reassess whether people in Medicaid are still eligible and drop those no longer qualified — including people who fail to respond to government inquiries.

Utah's survey sheds light on the fate of the 11 million people cut from the program nationwide so far. While officials predicted some of them would wind up uninsured, little information is yet available about how many obtained coverage elsewhere. States have renewed Medicaid coverage for more than 20 million people, according to KFF's unwinding tracker.

The Utah survey, said Arielle Kane, director of Medicaid initiatives at the advocacy group Families USA, "does, unfortunately, give us a window, in a bad way, as Utah is a state with very low unemployment — so in a state with higher unemployment it may be worse."

On top of the pandemic throwing millions of Americans out of work and onto Medicaid rolls, in 2020 Utah began expanding its program under the Affordable Care Act, raising eligibility to cover more working people with low incomes. As a result, tens of thousands who enrolled three years ago had never been through the process of renewing their coverage.

Utah's Medicaid director, Jennifer Strohecker, announced the results of the survey of disenrolled people on Nov. 14. "This is really challenging for us and concerning to us as we consider what this means on the population," she said.

Advocates for expanded U.S. insurance coverage fear many people left uninsured by the unwinding are children, as they make up more than 40% of Medicaid enrollees.

The survey had 1,003 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 3%, said Kolbi Young, a spokesperson for the Medicaid agency. The agency declined to make the full survey results available, saying they're still under review.

Nationwide, there are other signs that many people dropped from Medicaid are winding up uninsured. Epic Research, a division of the electronic medical records company, published a study Nov. 17 showing that uninsured emergency room visits increased substantially this summer, after the unwinding began.

The researchers examined ER records from nearly 1,300 hospitals. They found that the self-pay rate among patients increased from 6.1% in March to 8.5% in August — the highest rate observed since the first weeks of the pandemic.