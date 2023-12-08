Women over 50 can safely reduce mammogram frequency after breast cancer surgery

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 8 2023American Association for Cancer Research

Women 50 or older who de-escalated to less-frequent mammography three years after curative surgery for early-stage breast cancer had similar outcomes to women who received annual mammography, according to results from the Mammo-50 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 5-9, 2023.

Both U.S. and U.K. guidelines recommend annual breast cancer screening following surgery to remove early-stage breast cancer; in the U.S., annual mammography is recommended indefinitely, and in the U.K., it is recommended for five years, followed by screening every three years for patients 50 years and older.

However, the optimal screening schedule has yet to be evaluated in large clinical trials, and long-term annual screening may not be necessary."

Janet Dunn, PhD, professor of clinical trials at the University of Warwick, UK

"De-escalation of mammographic surveillance reduces the burden on the health care system, decreases the inconvenience for women having to undergo these mammograms, and reduces the associated stress of waiting for results," Dunn said. She added that screening-related anxiety is known to be worse for breast cancer survivors compared to women without a history of breast cancer.

In the phase III Mammo-50 trial, Dunn and colleagues enrolled 5,235 women who had undergone curative surgery to remove their cancer, were free of recurrence three years post-surgery, and were 50 years or older at the time of diagnosis. Participants were randomly assigned 1:1 to receive annual mammography or less-frequent mammography, defined as every two years in patients who underwent breast conservation surgery and every three years in patients who had a mastectomy.

After five years of follow-up, the breast cancer-specific survival was 98.1% and the overall survival was 94.7% among patients in the annual mammography arm. For patients receiving less frequent mammography, the breast cancer-specific survival was 98.3%, and the overall survival was 94.5%. Similarly, at five years, 5.9% of patients in the annual mammography arm and 5.5% of patients in the de-escalation arm had experienced a recurrence. These results show that de-escalation did not worsen the outcomes.

Related Stories

Compliance with the assigned mammography schedule was lower among patients assigned to the de-escalation arm (69%, compared to 83% among patients assigned to the annual arm), but a sensitivity analysis confirmed that this had no effect on the conclusions. Additionally, a concurrent sub-study performed annual evaluations of patients' quality of life-;including measures of mental wellbeing, distress, and other concerns-;using four validated questionnaires; no differences were detected between trial arms.

"The trial demonstrated that the outcomes from undergoing less frequent mammograms were no worse than undergoing annual mammograms for this group of women," Dunn said. "It is important to carry out these types of trials to streamline services where possible while not disadvantaging patients."

Limitations of this study include the applicability exclusively to patients over age 50 at diagnosis who are three or more years post-surgery.

This study was funded by the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Research through the Health Technology Assessment program and sponsored by University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust. Dunn declares no conflicts of interest.

Source:

American Association for Cancer Research

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI transforms colonoscopy: Boosting detection rates, slashing miss rates in cancer screening
Study finds promising new approach to treating locally advanced pancreatic cancer
Adherence to the WCRF/AICR guidelines can significantly reduce cancer risk
Researchers introduce CRISPR-mediated genome and cancer shredding as a conceptual paradigm to treat recurrent gliomas
IDEA trial: Skipping radiotherapy safe for younger postmenopausal patients with early-stage breast cancer
Study finds racial disparity in the utilization of crucial prostate cancer therapy
Study validates cancer risk reduction through lifestyle adherence
New CRISPR approach shows promise for treating glioblastoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
AI model accurately predicts breast cancer risk across multiple races