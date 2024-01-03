Missing proteins explain century-old mystery of scalp skin absence in children

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 3 2024Massachusetts General Hospital

Children with the condition aplasia cutis congenita (ACC) are born with the absence of skin along the midline of the scalp. Depending on whether mutations are in the KCTD1 or KCTD15 genes, additional characteristics beyond the scalp-;such as kidney or heart problems-;are also present.

When investigators led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) modeled these mutations in cells and mice using genetic approaches, they found that the defects lead to the impairment of certain cells that are part of the midline cranial sutures and that these cells normally express growth factors that induce skin formation over the skull.

In a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, the scientists learned that the ACC-related KCTD1 and KCTD15 mutations result in a lack of function of the KCTD1 and KCTD15 proteins expressed by these genes.

In mice, ACC occurred when these proteins were inactivated in neural crest cells of the cranial midline sutures-;the fibrous joints between bones of a baby's skull that remain flexible during infancy to allow the skull to expand as the brain grows.

Without KCTD1 and KCTD15, which interact with each other to form protein complexes within cells, neural crest cells were impaired, resulting in diminished expression of growth factors that normally stimulate the formation of skin. '

These findings reveal a previously unknown role of neural crest cells of midline cranial sutures for the formation of the overlying scalp skin. Experiments also revealed important roles of these proteins for the formation of skin appendages, such as hairs, sweat glands, and sebaceous glands.

We solved a centuries-old enigma, which allows us now to explain why this congenital skin disease affects the midline scalp but not other areas of the skin. In the process of this study, we also uncovered fundamental new insights into mechanisms that orchestrate skin and skin appendage formation."

Alexander G. Marneros, MD, PhD, senior author, principal investigator at the Cutaneous Biology Research Center of MGH and associate professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School

Related Stories

The findings may be used to develop strategies to target the anomalies associated with ACC; however additional questions remain, and more research is needed. "We are now exploring the downstream molecular mechanisms through which KCTD1 and KCTD15 complexes affect the function of cells in and around the skin during development," says Marneros.

Additional authors include Jackelyn Raymundo, Hui Zhang, Giovanni Smaldone, Wenjuan Zhu, Kathleen E. Daly, Benjamin J. Glennon, Giovanni Pecoraro, Marco Salvatore, William A. Devine, Cecilia W. Lo, and Luigi Vitagliano.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

Raymundo, J. R., et al. (2023). KCTD1/KCTD15 complexes control ectodermal and neural crest cell functions and their impairment causes aplasia cutis. The Journal of Clinical Investigation. doi.org/10.1172/JCI174138.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New vaccine could offer affordable hope for millions with high cholesterol
Previously unidentified protein variant shields against Parkinson's disease
Adolescent obesity heightens the risk of early chronic kidney disease in young adulthood
Gut microbiome diversity predicts cognitive function and brain structure in healthy children
Study links upgraded fitness to reduced hospital admissions
AI-driven advancements in electronic skin technology promise revolution in health monitoring and diagnostics
Research unveils widespread link between body bugs and kidney stone formation
Factors that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai opens Aortic Surveillance Clinic for patients with enlarged aortas