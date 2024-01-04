PharmaKure granted MHRA Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) for PK051 for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s Disease

PharmaKure, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announces that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) for PharmaKure (or the “Company”) to commence a muti-ascending dose Phase 2a study to evaluate safety and tolerability of PK051 intended for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

PK051 is an oral combined drug that targets disaggregation of amyloid-β proteins. There is increasing scientific acceptance that overproduction and/or deposition of amyloid-β is the initial event in Alzheimer’s Disease pathology.

"The MHRA authorisation marks a major step forward in our mission to develop PK051 as a disease modifying therapy for MCI due to Alzheimer’s Disease,” Dr Farid Khan, CEO, PharmaKure.

“This authorisation follows successful study results recently announced by the Company for a novel whole blood test to quantify Alzheimer’s Disease biomarkers. PharmaKure’s proprietary ALZmetrixTM blood test can identify blood-based biomarkers in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease to provide early warning of cognitive decline. Used as a companion diagnostic, this could enable treatments such as PK051 to be offered earlier to provide better population-based health outcomes.” Dr Farid Khan, CEO, PharmaKure.