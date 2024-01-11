FluidForm Bio successfully demonstrates advancements in engineered heart tissues with FRESH™ 3D bioprinting

FluidForm Bio, a leader in developing life-like human tissue to treat disease, shares recent advancements in building human cardiac tissues using FRESH™ 3D bioprinting.

Recently published in APL Bioengineering, the research article FRESH™ 3D bioprinted cardiac tissue, a bioengineered platform for in vitro pharmacology addresses the critical need for a predictive model of human cardiac physiology in drug development. There are significant gaps in existing models due to their incomplete recapitulation of adult human cardiovascular physiology. FluidForm Bio has demonstrated potential for bridging this gap using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs) in three-dimensional tissue structure.

"We are not aware of any other biofabrication or tissue engineering approaches that can achieve comparable cell densities and uniaxial alignment on the market today, both of which contribute to more advanced physiologic function" said FluidForm Bio CTO and Co-founder Adam Feinberg.

The FRESH™ technology overcomes many of the limitations of other engineered cardiac tissues because it enables a high degree of cardiomyocyte alignment while minimizing hypoxia and cell death. Furthermore, by leveraging robotic fabrication, tissues are highly viable and reproducible, maintaining functional response across tissues and batches.