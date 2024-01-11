Streamlined Laboratory Integration With INTEGRA’s Electronic and Automated Liquid Handling Solutions

Rapid technological advancements in the life sciences field have made automation a key focus for many laboratories, and INTEGRA Biosciences is proud to provide advanced liquid handling solutions to streamline laboratory protocols. The company offers a wide range of electronic pipettes, automated pipettes and reagent dispensers that can be seamlessly integrated into a digital or walk-away workflow, improving both productivity and reliability in the lab.

Related Stories

INTEGRA’s innovative products – including VIAFLO electronic pipettes and VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes, as well as the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot and WELLJET reagent dispenser – provide more than just compact, precise and cost-effective liquid handling solutions.

At the core of the instruments’ capabilities lies a comprehensive application programming interface (API) command set, which enables bi-directional communication via a Bluetooth® or wired connection. This connectivity allows scientists to integrate the individual technologies into a wider, automated workflow, giving them the opportunity to digitally tailor liquid handling programs to their specific requirements, and define and execute commands remotely. Seamlessly integrating INTEGRA products into a connected lab solution opens doors to more efficient liquid handling workflows, saving valuable time and resources, enhancing data traceability, and allowing scientists to stay at the forefront of innovation.

Learn more about how lab integration can be achieved with INTEGRA instruments.

About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2024, January 11). Streamlined Laboratory Integration With INTEGRA’s Electronic and Automated Liquid Handling Solutions. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 11, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240111/Streamlined-Laboratory-Integration-With-INTEGRAe28099s-Electronic-and-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Solutions.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Streamlined Laboratory Integration With INTEGRA’s Electronic and Automated Liquid Handling Solutions". News-Medical. 11 January 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240111/Streamlined-Laboratory-Integration-With-INTEGRAe28099s-Electronic-and-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Solutions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "Streamlined Laboratory Integration With INTEGRA’s Electronic and Automated Liquid Handling Solutions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240111/Streamlined-Laboratory-Integration-With-INTEGRAe28099s-Electronic-and-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Solutions.aspx. (accessed January 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2024. Streamlined Laboratory Integration With INTEGRA’s Electronic and Automated Liquid Handling Solutions. News-Medical, viewed 11 January 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240111/Streamlined-Laboratory-Integration-With-INTEGRAe28099s-Electronic-and-Automated-Liquid-Handling-Solutions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help to sow the seeds of the future
NGS made effortless: introducing MIRO CANVAS from INTEGRA Biosciences
INTEGRA pipetting solutions accelerate crucial viral genomics research
INTEGRA Biosciences streamlines serial dilutions
Win environmentally-friendly reagent reservoirs to decrease plastic waste and become a greener lab!
INTEGRA Biosciences' vacuum aspiration systems help researchers solve the dog epigenome
Integra Launches Sterile Polypropylene Reagent Reservoirs With Sureflo™ Technology
Unlocking hope for mitochondrial disorders with INTEGRA Biosciences’ electronic pipette

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like...
Achieve stress-free pipetting with INTEGRA Biosciences’ new eBook