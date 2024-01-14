Hundreds of chemicals linked to breast cancer risk identified in new study

In a recent study published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, researchers examined published studies investigating the genotoxicity of potentially carcinogenic chemicals and their roles in inducing mammary tumors and activating progesterone or estradiol signaling.

cancer
Study: Application of the Key Characteristics Framework to Identify Potential Breast Carcinogens Using Publicly Available in Vivo, in Vitro, and in Silico Data. Image Credit: crystal light/Shutterstock.com

The researchers aimed to identify chemicals that could present breast cancer risk to humans.

Background

Recent statistics indicate that breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer and the major cause of cancer-related mortality among women across the world. In the United States (U.S.), the lifetime risk of women developing breast cancer is double that of the risk of developing lung cancer.

Furthermore, the incidence of breast cancer among younger women is increasing, with mortality rates due to breast cancer among women between the ages of 20 and 49 years being double that of other forms of cancers affecting individuals of both sexes.

A nine-year assessment since 2010 also indicates that the diagnostic rate of breast cancer among women below the age of 40 has increased by 1.1% each year.

A potentially effective approach to reducing the risk of breast cancer is identifying potentially carcinogenic or mammary tumor-inducing chemicals that can cause endocrine disruption or genotoxicity and taking informed measures to reduce exposure to such chemicals.

Using animal models, such as rodents that have similar tissue structures, and genotoxicity and humoral pathways involved in mammary tumors as humans, can help identify chemicals that can be potentially carcinogenic to humans.

About the study

In the present study, the researchers used databases such as monographs from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and ToxCast from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to identify chemicals that have shown the ability to induce mammary tumors, as well as stimulate the synthesis of progesterone or estradiol and activate estrogen receptors, in in vitro experiments.

Related Stories

These chemicals were classified based on key characteristics such as genotoxicity and endocrine activity strength, and these key characteristics were evaluated for their ability to predict the mammary tumor-inducing activity of these chemicals.

A list of key characteristics has been developed by the IARC for known human carcinogens to document their biological effects and provide a framework for identifying other chemicals that could be potentially carcinogenic.

The documented key characteristics include genotoxicity, increase in cell proliferation, cell signaling alterations, inflammation, epigenetic modifications, and immunosuppression. The presence of one or more of these key characteristics indicates potential carcinogenic activity.

While genotoxicity and the ability to alter deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or impact DNA repair mechanisms are the two major key characteristics for most carcinogens, hormone receptor activity and endocrine signaling are important key characteristics when considering breast cancer.

The roles of the progesterone and estrogen receptors are important in understanding the risk of and developing treatment options for breast cancer.

The chemicals investigated in this study were classified based on breast cancer-relevant exposures according to their endocrine activity and genotoxicity, and an existing list of mammary carcinogens from 2007 was updated to include chemicals that activate endocrine signaling pathways relevant to breast cancer.

The proportion of mammary carcinogens that exhibit biological effects, such as activating breast-cancer-relevant endocrine pathways, was also calculated as a proportion of all the chemicals screened in the study.

Results

The results reported 279 mammary carcinogens and 642 other chemicals with the key characteristic of stimulating progesterone or estrogen signaling, cumulatively presenting a list of 921 breast cancer-relevant exposures.

Furthermore, other key characteristics such as genotoxicity, agonism of estrogen receptors, and steroidogenicity were also enriched in these mammary carcinogens, indicating that key characteristics were an effective method of predicting whether a chemical is capable of inducing mammary tumors in rodents and, by extension, pose breast cancer risk in humans.

Among the key characteristics observed, steroidogenesis was more common among mammary carcinogens than agonism of estrogen receptors, while most of them increased the secretion of progesterone and estradiol.

The researchers believed that given the identification of numerous additional chemicals exhibiting key characteristics of breast cancer risk, it is important to develop better assessment methods and improved assays for testing mammary-tumor-inducing abilities of chemicals and reducing exposures.

Conclusions

To summarize, this study identified a total of 921 rodent mammary carcinogens or chemicals that may induce mammary tumors. Hence, they may pose breast cancer risk in humans.

The findings highlight the importance of using the key characteristics framework in identifying potential mammary carcinogens.

Journal reference:
  • Kay JE, Brody JG, Megan S, et al. (2024). Application of the key characteristics framework to identify potential breast carcinogens using publicly available in vivo, in vitro, and in silico Data. Environmental Health Perspectives, 132(1), 017002. doi: 10.1289/EHP13233https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP13233

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2024, January 14). Hundreds of chemicals linked to breast cancer risk identified in new study. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 14, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240114/Hundreds-of-chemicals-linked-to-breast-cancer-risk-identified-in-new-study.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Hundreds of chemicals linked to breast cancer risk identified in new study". News-Medical. 14 January 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240114/Hundreds-of-chemicals-linked-to-breast-cancer-risk-identified-in-new-study.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Hundreds of chemicals linked to breast cancer risk identified in new study". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240114/Hundreds-of-chemicals-linked-to-breast-cancer-risk-identified-in-new-study.aspx. (accessed January 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2024. Hundreds of chemicals linked to breast cancer risk identified in new study. News-Medical, viewed 14 January 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240114/Hundreds-of-chemicals-linked-to-breast-cancer-risk-identified-in-new-study.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study shows how cancer care can be transformed from 'one size fits all' approach into precision healthcare
Sesame oil supplementation: a potential breakthrough in postmenopausal osteoporosis prevention?
New guidelines for imaging estrogen receptor in breast cancer patients using FES PET
Revolutionary study reveals Lactobacillus acidophilus could ward off liver cancer linked to fatty liver disease
Ancient DNA traces multiple sclerosis origins to 5,000-year-old migrations
Understanding how personalized nutrition and exercise programs can benefit cancer survivors
Ancient DNA reveals first prehistoric cases of Turner and Jacob's syndromes
Researchers identify mechanism that causes gastrointestinal problems with cancer immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
HPV infection linked to doubled risk of thyroid cancer