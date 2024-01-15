Evaluate, a Norstella company, announces acquisition of J+D Forecasting

J+D Forecasting, a leading provider of forecasting solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is excited to officially share the news of our acquisition by Evaluate, a distinguished member of the Norstella family. This monumental development, disclosed on January 10, 2024, marks a significant chapter in our company's journey.

In the midst of the dynamic pharmaceutical landscape, characterized by legislative changes, regulatory shifts, geopolitical challenges, and patent expiries, the ability to navigate uncertainties with precision is vital. Recognizing the strategic importance of accurate market forecasting, J+D Forecasting is thrilled to join forces with Evaluate.

The amalgamation of Evaluate's world-class consensus forecasting and consulting expertise, combined with J+D Forecasting's specialized models and software delivered through innovative cloud-based management and analytical solutions, promises to elevate our capabilities. This partnership will empower our clients with even more intelligent and consistent insights, fostering effective collaboration across the pharmaceutical industry.

David James, CEO and Founder of J+D Forecasting, expressed his optimism, saying, "The need for high-quality forecasting in the pharmaceutical and biotech space has never been higher. Bringing together two of the most respected forecasting providers in the industry provides enormous opportunities for our customers. I am looking forward to collaborating with the Evaluate team and Norstella to bring innovative solutions to the market."

As we embark on this exciting journey as part of the Norstella family, J+D Forecasting remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge forecasting solutions that will continue to shape the future of the pharmaceutical industry.

Mike Gallup, CEO, Norstella said: “We are delighted to welcome the J+D Forecasting team to the Norstella family. Their expertise in developing bespoke forecasting models and innovative, intuitive solutions will provide our customers with an even wider breadth of expertise and cutting-edge insight. The addition of these capabilities significantly boosts our ability to help achieve our mission of smoothing the path of life-saving therapies from pipeline to patient.”

About Evaluate

Since 1996, Evaluate, a Norstella company, has provided the life sciences industry with the data, insight and intelligence to facilitate confident decision making on high-value investments in treatments and markets. We enable our clients to embed our proprietary and industry data into their workflows, tools and processes so they can work more effectively and efficiently. For more information about Evaluate, visit www.evaluate.com

About Norstella

Norstella consists of several prominent pharmaceutical solutions providers—Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, and The Dedham Group. United by a shared mission, to smooth the path to life-saving therapies for patients and providers. Norstella offers comprehensive insights throughout the drug development lifecycle, leveraging unparalleled data, cutting-edge technology, and expert insights and consultancy. For more information, visit Norstella.com

About J+D Forecasting

J+D work alongside Pharmaceutical Forecasters, Analysts, Business Insights Managers and Marketing Departments to deliver cloud-based forecast solutions and create effective forecast models across a product lifecycle, that meet the needs of all internal stakeholders, from Global and Regional teams through to individual affiliates. They balance market complexity with innovative, yet easy to use technology, underpinned with the best pharmaceutical forecasting principles.

Clients’ needs are central to the services and solutions the create - they create solutions with specific business needs in mind. With their knowledge, experience and passion for innovation, they inspire confidence in pharmaceutical investment decisions and shape the market alongside their clients. Learn more at jdforecasting.com