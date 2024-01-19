COVID-19-associated blood plasma inflammatory factors do not affect blood-brain barrier, study shows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 19 2024American Physiological Society (APS)

It is now well documented that the coronavirus outbreak triggered a global health crisis. In this study, researchers wanted to know whether blood-brain barrier impairment contributed to the development of neurological problems during COVID-19 progression, and to what extent. The blood-brain barrier is a filtering mechanism of the capillaries that carry blood to the brain and spinal cord tissue while blocking the passage of certain toxic substances. The findings demonstrate that "COVID-19-associated blood plasma inflammatory factors do not affect blood-brain barrier paracellular pathway directly," the researchers wrote. In addition, the results suggest "pathological remodeling, if any, of the blood-brain barrier during COVID-19 may occur through indirect or yet unknown mechanisms." The study is published in the journal Function.

"Accumulating evidence indicates that cerebral vascular dysfunction is a common feature of COVID-19," the research team wrote. "Therefore, it is important to understand the intricate connections between blood cytokine/chemokine profiles, blood-brain barrier integrity and the severity of neurological manifestations of COVID-19."

Source:

American Physiological Society (APS)

Journal reference:

Pociūtė, A., et al. (2024). Plasma of COVID-19 Patients Does Not Alter Electrical Resistance of Human Endothelial Blood-Brain Barrier In Vitro. Function. doi.org/10.1093/function/zqae002.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Early adversity leads to accelerated brain development with long-term risks
Research reveals COVID-19's lasting impact on brain function and structure
Research projects aim to develop breakthrough digital technology for improving heart and brain health
Long-term expansion and self-organization of human fetal brain organoids
The secret to human brain's learning efficiency revealed
New study shows how brain glucose affects fungal disease treatment
Smartphone app offers relief for debilitating tinnitus
New study reveals higher mortality risk in COVID-19 patients with newly-diagnosed atrial fibrillation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Age, ethnicity, and deprivation linked to lower COVID-19 vaccination rates in the UK