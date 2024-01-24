Vegan diet during pregnancy linked to higher preeclampsia and lower birth weight risks

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 24 2024Wiley

Women who follow vegan diets during pregnancy may face higher risks of developing preeclampsia and of giving birth to newborns with lower birth weight, suggests a recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.

For the study, 65,872 women identified themselves as omnivorous, 666 as fish/poultry vegetarians, 183 as lacto/ovo vegetarians, and 18 as vegans. Based on a questionnaire completed mid-pregnancy, investigators found that protein intake was lower among lacto/ovo vegetarians (13.3%) and vegans (10.4%) compared with omnivorous participants (15.4%). Micronutrient intake was also much lower among vegans, but when dietary supplements were considered, no major differences were observed.

Compared with omnivorous mothers, vegan mothers had a higher prevalence of preeclampsia (a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure), and their newborns weighed an average of 240 g less.

"Further research is needed regarding possible causality between plant-based diets and pregnancy and birth outcomes, to strengthen the basis for dietary recommendations," the authors wrote.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Hedegaard, S., et al. (2024) Adherence to different forms of plant-based diets and pregnancy outcomes in the Danish National Birth Cohort: A prospective observational study. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. doi.org/10.1111/aogs.14778.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-enabled digital stethoscope could improve the diagnosis of peripartum cardiomyopathy
Nicotine patches and e-cigarettes in pregnancy: A deep dive into risks and outcomes
Is maternal stress associated with blood glucose levels during pregnancy among women attending a fertility center?
High blood pressure during pregnancy is associated with adverse perinatal outcomes
Study links increased use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and attention deficits in children
Pre-pregnancy stress raises blood sugar during pregnancy, study finds
Nicotine replacement products offer safe quit option for pregnant smokers
Lab-grown mini-placentas shed light on pre-eclampsia and pregnancy disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
From pregnancy to pension: Mangoes improve diet, study shows