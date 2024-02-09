Aspen Biosciences launches Pipeline, the program management software platform specifically for drug discovery. The groundbreaking ‘Pipeline’ Platform is now available for therapeutics development teams

Aspen Biosciences, a leading provider of custom software, and integrations for drug discovery companies, is excited to announce the launch of Pipeline, the drug discovery program management software platform.

Image Credit: Aspen Biosciences

Purpose-built to address the intricate coordination of high-volume data management required in drug discovery endeavors, Pipeline stands as a cornerstone for scientists. The platform streamlines an array of pivotal tasks including target identification, protein production, assay management, as well as compound and biological registration. Beyond its operational capabilities, Pipeline offers insightful dashboards empowering team leaders with a comprehensive overview of program progress, potential impediments, resource allocation, and financial oversight.

Founder and CEO Mark Fortner, with more than two decades at the helm of biopharma informatics, remarks, “Our intention with Pipeline was to forge a pathway for research teams to enhance their operational efficiency dramatically. Conceived and brought to life by scientists themselves, the platform has already garnered enthusiastic feedback from our early reviewers.”

Embracing the pillars of the FAIR guidelines – Findability, Accessibility, Interoperability,and Reusability – Pipeline champions the standardization of scientific data across various stages of drug discovery projects.

The introduction of Pipeline marks a new era in Aspen Biosciences’ vision to unfold a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art software dedicated to drug discovery support.