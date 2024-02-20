Unveiling the role of CD24-Siglec10 axis in tumor immune evasion

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. CD24, also known as heat-stable protein, is a highly glycosylated glycosylphosphatidylinositol junction membrane protein. CD24 specifically binds sialic-acid-binding Ig-like lectin 10 (Siglec10) on macrophages and serves as a "don't eat me" signal, thus blocking the phagocytosis of tumor cells by macrophages and triggering tumor immune escape.

Blocking the CD24-Siglec10 axis to reprogram the tumor immune microenvironment is a current research hotspot in cancer immunotherapy. Targeting the CD24-Siglec10 axis has received widespread attention, because of the high expression of CD24 on a variety of tumor cells and absence of blood toxicity. Targeting the CD24-Siglec10 axis as a cancer immunotherapy has shown favorable results and progress in preclinical studies.

In this review, we summarize the discovery and functions of the CD24-Siglec10 axis, and review the roles and effects of this axis as a novel immune checkpoint in cancer immunotherapy. We also highlight recent advances in nanoparticle-mediated treatments targeting the CD24-Siglec10 axis for enhancing cancer immunotherapy.