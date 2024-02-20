Unveiling the role of CD24-Siglec10 axis in tumor immune evasion

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Feb 20 2024Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. CD24, also known as heat-stable protein, is a highly glycosylated glycosylphosphatidylinositol junction membrane protein. CD24 specifically binds sialic-acid-binding Ig-like lectin 10 (Siglec10) on macrophages and serves as a "don't eat me" signal, thus blocking the phagocytosis of tumor cells by macrophages and triggering tumor immune escape.

Blocking the CD24-Siglec10 axis to reprogram the tumor immune microenvironment is a current research hotspot in cancer immunotherapy. Targeting the CD24-Siglec10 axis has received widespread attention, because of the high expression of CD24 on a variety of tumor cells and absence of blood toxicity. Targeting the CD24-Siglec10 axis as a cancer immunotherapy has shown favorable results and progress in preclinical studies.

In this review, we summarize the discovery and functions of the CD24-Siglec10 axis, and review the roles and effects of this axis as a novel immune checkpoint in cancer immunotherapy. We also highlight recent advances in nanoparticle-mediated treatments targeting the CD24-Siglec10 axis for enhancing cancer immunotherapy.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Fang, J., et al. (2024) Targeting the CD24-Siglec10 Axis: A Potential Strategy for Cancer Immunotherapy. BIO Integration. 2024. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2023-0022.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New AI-powered protein mapping tool optimizes cancer therapy
New research shows promise for urine-based test to detect ovarian cancer
Combination therapy offers breakthrough in NSCLC treatment
Plant-based diet linked to less erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence in prostate cancer patients
Smoking, drinking, and dietary habits linked to head and neck cancer risk, study finds
Combo of targeted and immunotherapy may boost NSCLC treatment by overcoming immune resistance and enhancing anti-tumor activity
New breakthrough in pancreatic cancer research could help slow the disease's deadly spread
Research demonstrates a bat species' resistance to cancer, pinpoints key genes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study finds interleukin-24 enhances CAR-T cell therapy's effectiveness against cancer stem cells