Advancing gene regulatory network inference with causal discovery and graph neural networks

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Feb 23 2024Frontiers Journals

Gene regulatory networks (GRNs) depict the regulatory mechanisms of genes within cellular systems as a network, offering vital insights for understanding cell processes and molecular interactions that determine cellular phenotypes. Transcriptional regulation, a prevalent type for regulating gene expression, involves the control of target genes (TGs) by transcription factors (TFs). One of the major challenges in inferring GRNs is to establish causal relationships, rather than just correlation, among the various components of the system. Therefore, inferring gene regulatory networks from the perspective of causality is essential for understanding the underlying mechanisms that govern the dynamics of cellular systems.

Recently, Quantitative Biology published an approach entitled "Gene Regulatory Network Inference based on Causal Discovery Integrating with Graph Neural Network", that leverages graph representation learning and causal asymmetric learning while taking into account both linear and non-linear regulatory relationships. GRINCD achieves superior performance in predicting the regulatory relationships of not only TF-TG but also TF-TF, where generalized correlation-based methods are unattainable.

GRINCD applies ensemble learning to predict the causal regulation of each regulator-target pair based on additive noise model (ANM) which takes high-quality representation for each gene generated by Graph Neural Network as input. Specifically, GRINCD utilizes random walk and nodes' degree distribution to generate edge labels and feeds them to a two-layer GraphSAGE connected with a binary classifier for obtaining the representation of each node. GRINCD achieves optimal performance on multiple datasets under various evaluation metrics. As an application, through analyzing the substantial alterations in regulatory relationships with disease progression, GRINCD identifies crucial potential regulators that drive the transition from colon inflammation to colon cancer.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Feng, K., et al. (2023). Gene regulatory network inference based on causal discovery integrating with graph neural network. Quantitative Biology. doi.org/10.1002/qub2.26.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Husker research duo selected as Phase 1 winners in the NIH's Targeted Genome Editor Delivery Challenge
Breakthrough technique unveils secrets of "backtracking" in gene regulation
Study reveals genes crucial for protecting male fertility
Gene therapy reverses advanced heart failure in animal study
Breakthrough gene therapy method utilizes bird retrotransposon for safe gene insertion
MIP Discovery closes £7M Series A financing to drive commercialization in cell and gene therapy space
Mad2 expression levels with chromosomal abnormalities can be a biomarker for esophageal cancer
Novel assay enhances pediatric cancer treatment by identifying clinically relevant gene fusions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
First gene therapy trial aims to restore hearing in children