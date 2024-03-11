Metrion Biosciences strengthens team with three key appointments

Metrion Biosciences Limited (“Metrion”), the specialist ion channel contract research organisation (CRO) and drug discovery company, has promoted Clare Rutty to CFO and welcomes two new hires in Sue Peffer as Head of Marketing and Leanne Clarke as HR Officer. Following the recent announcement of new equity financing, these appointments strengthen the leadership team, ensuring a strong foundation as the Company sets its sights on continued growth.

Already an established colleague, Clare Rutty has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Since joining Metrion, Clare has been instrumental in progressing the reporting and financial controls as the business has grown from reported turnover of £1.5m in the financial year to 31st December 2018 to £5.3m in the year to 31st December 2022, with further growth in 2023.

Since 2022 the Metrion team has grown by 55% to 42 employees, and the business has established new services and revenue lines. Clare was closely involved in the £2.7m new equity funding round in 2021 led by Gresham House Ventures and more recently in the £3.7m of new equity financing led by Maven Capital Partners, which closed in December 2023.

In the new role of Head of Marketing, Sue Peffer will manage all marketing activities. Sue has a background in marketing in the life sciences sector, including at Cresset, a computational chemistry software and services company, Capsugel (now Lonza), and The Automation Partnership (now Sartorius Stedim Biotech). Sue’s appointment also boosts female representation on the Metrion Leadership Team.

As a services company, Metrion’s staff are its most valuable asset. In the new role of Human Resources Officer, Leanne Clarke will ensure Metrion attracts top talent and maintains a workplace where everyone can reach their full potential.

“Ensuring Metrion appoints staff of the highest calibre is paramount to our success. We are also proud that women currently make up 42% of Metrion employees – well over the 39% average for women working in UK drug discovery R&D1. These new appointments and Clare’s promotion are reflective of the growth and increasing maturity of our business, and in line with our goal of equal representation within our workforce.” Dr Andrew Southan, Chief Executive, Metrion Biosciences

“I’m pleased to join the Board at the time of closing the 2023 funding round and look forward to working with the directors and the wider Metrion team as the business continues to develop.” Clare Rutty, CFO, Metrion Biosciences

“I’m delighted to join Metrion at this exciting time for the business. To do so at the point when other female colleagues are promoted and welcomed makes me proud to be part of an organisation that recognises female talent.” Sue Peffer, Head of Marketing, Metrion Biosciences

“I am thrilled to join Metrion and am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success in a highly challenging market. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team and foster a supportive environment in which employees can thrive and contribute to advancements in the biosciences field.” Leanne Clarke, HR Officer, Metrion Biosciences

For more information: https://www.metrionbiosciences.com/.