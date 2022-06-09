Metrion Biosciences appoints Dr Benedetta Montagnini as Head of European Business Development

Metrion Biosciences Limited (“Metrion”), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of Dr Benedetta Montagnini as Head of European Business Development. Driven by the uptake of its ion channel discovery services, the appointment follows the recent creation of a Client Services team as Metrion expands its operations and enhanced drug discovery capabilities, internationally.

Based in Rome, Italy, Dr Montagnini will provide local support to Metrion’s existing client base across Europe and Israel, along with leading the development of new business opportunities in the ion channel field. With over 20 years experience working within the drug discovery services environment, Dr Montagnini was previously Business Development Manager at Eurofins Discovery and DiscoveRx and prior to that Account Manager for the Industrial BioProcessing Division at Invitrogen. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology and a PhD Magna cum Laude in Biochemistry from Sapienza Università di Roma.

Metrion’s continued growth substantiates its position as a leading provider of drug discovery research services for ion channel targets across a broad range of therapeutic areas. This reputation attracted me to the Company, and I am delighted to be joining the team at this point in its expansion. I look forward to working with both existing and new clients and supporting the community across Europe. I have a great respect for Metrion’s strong scientific focus for ion channel drug discovery and vision for the future development of its services” Dr Benedetta Montagnini, Head of European Business Development, Metrion Biosciences