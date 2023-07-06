Metrion Biosciences expands senior leadership team with appointments of Dr Robert Kirby as COO and Dr Edward Stevens as CSO

Metrion Biosciences Limited (“Metrion”), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointments of Dr Robert Kirby to Chief Operating Officer and Dr Edward Stevens to Chief Scientific Officer. Both appointments represent promotions from within the company.

After relocating to larger Company headquarters in 2021and a period of rapid recruitment in 2022, Metrion’s customer base and scale of operations has continued to grow. This expansion of the senior leadership team will enable Metrion to continue to evolve its ion channel drug discovery service capabilities and ensure the Company delivers ion channel drug discovery services of the highest quality to its customers.

In his role as Director of Operations, Robert oversaw Metrion’s recent site move and doubling of staff headcount, implementation of refined health and safety and compliance resources, and the introduction of multiple efficiency and quality initiatives.

Prior to joining Metrion, Robert was a Principal Scientist at Xention Ltd where for seven years he led multiple screening campaigns for a variety of ion channel targets, using automated patch clamp electrophysiology and fluorescence-based screening platforms. Robert obtained his PhD from Sheffield Hallam University, UK, investigating a novel pharmacophore for BK potassium channel openers.

As Director of Drug Discovery, Edward has been driving Metrion’s scientific strategy to develop new assays, has been programme leader for strategic collaborations, and co-authored successful Innovate UK grant applications. Edward joined Metrion from Ario Pharma, where he was Chief Scientific Officer.

Prior to this, he held multiple senior ion channel drug discovery positions, including Head of Electrophysiology at Pfizer Sandwich and Pfizer Neusentis, Chief Operating Officer of NeuroSolutions, and Section Head at BioFocus (Charles River). Edward obtained his PhD from Imperial College London and completed postdoctoral studies at the University of Cambridge and Parke-Davis UK.

“I am very pleased to announce these senior management appointments. The promotions reflect Metrion’s ethos of appointing staff of the highest quality at all levels and promoting from within wherever possible. Robert and Edward have already proven that they bring first-class strategic, operational and scientific focus to the Company, at a senior level.”

Dr Andy Southan, Chief Executive, Metrion Biosciences

“Metrion is expanding its operations and ion channel drug discovery capabilities globally and I am delighted to be stepping into this role to guide the Company through this exciting phase of commercial growth.”

Dr Robert Kirby, Chief Operating Officer, Metrion Biosciences

“Metrion is a leading provider of high-quality drug discovery services for ion channel targets across a range of disease areas, and I look forward to working alongside our science-driven team of experts on the continued development of our specialist capabilities and services.”

Dr Edward Stevens, Chief Scientific Officer, Metrion Biosciences

For more information: https://www.metrionbiosciences.com/

