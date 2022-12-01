Metrion Biosciences invests in new High Throughput Screening capability and expanded facilities

Metrion Biosciences Limited (“Metrion”), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the launch of its High Throughput Screening (HTS) capability, as well as the expansion of its state-of-the-art lab and office facilities. Scott Maidment has been appointed as Head of HTS to lead the new service.

The Company has signed a nine-year lease for an additional 8,160 sq. ft of space adjacent to its headquarters on Granta Park, Cambridge, UK, giving a combined total of 20,000 sq. ft (1,860 m2). The new facility and HTS capabilities, which include 384 well screening via FLIPR Penta and Qube-384, will provide significant additional capacity and flexibility to serve ongoing and future ion channel drug discovery projects for Metrion’s global client base. The Company has also installed an Agilent Bravo liquid handling robot, adding further capacity to its suite of automated sample preparation and compound handling instruments.

Scott Maidment has been appointed as Head of HTS to lead the introduction of the new service. Scott joins Metrion from Charles River Laboratories, where he was Senior Research Leader. He has almost 30 years’ experience of bioscience laboratory work, including over 20 years in drug discovery contract research for global clients. Scott has extensive expertise in ion channel research gained through multiple HTS campaigns, screening support services, and integrated medicinal chemistry projects targeting transient receptor potential (TRP), two pore domain, calcium-activated K+, ligand- and voltage-gated channel families.

Following significant growth in Metrion’s global business in 2022, particularly within the USA, the newly acquired space will ensure our ambitious plan for global commercial expansion continues to gather momentum,” Dr Andrew Southan, Chief Executive of Metrion Biosciences

“The launch of our HTS capability adds another layer of depth to our ion channel drug discovery services and complements our automated and conventional electrophysiology services. Having personally worked with Scott on multiple drug discovery projects prior to joining the Metrion team, I have total confidence in his abilities as a HTS specialist to deliver first class screening services to our clients.”

Scott Maidment, Head of High Throughput Screening at Metrion Biosciences, added: “Metrion sits at the forefront of the ion channel drug discovery industry as a research provider, and I am delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting phase of its commercial growth as it continues to strengthen its position on the global stage. I look forward to leading the new HTS capability, which will be invaluable to both new and existing client projects.”

For more information: https://metrionbiosciences.com/.