Metrion Biosciences appoints Lee Patterson as CEO

Metrion Biosciences (“Metrion”), the specialist preclinical contract research organization (CRO) and a leader in ion channel screening, today announced the appointment of Lee Patterson as its new CEO, effective from 2nd December 2024. An experienced life sciences and CRO executive, Lee will guide the Company as it seeks to execute an ambitious growth strategy, enhancing its specialist services and expanding further in key global markets. He succeeds Dr Andrew Southan, who has decided to step down as CEO after five years in the post.

Metrion Biosciences appoints Dr Chris Mathes as Chief Commercial Officer
Chris Mathes, Chief Commercial Officer. Image Credit: Metrion Biosciences

A renowned leader in the sector, Lee Patterson specializes in steering preclinical CROs to implement robust and effective plans for long-term commercial growth. Previously CEO at Charnwood Discovery, a provider of integrated drug discovery services with a global biotech and pharma client base, he led the company through its successful acquisition by Concept Life Sciences in October 2024. Prior to this, Lee served as Chief Operating Officer at Quanticate, a global biometrics CRO, and Chief Operating Officer at Concept Life Sciences. He also held several executive roles at Covance/Labcorp, the most recent being Executive Director, Global Operations and Early Development Management Office.

Lee will join recently appointed CCO Dr Chris Mathes as the latest addition to Metrion’s senior leadership team1. Working closely alongside Chris and the broader management team, Lee’s C-suite level expertise and experience will support Metrion to bolster its global commercial presence and scientific capabilities.

Outgoing CEO Dr Andrew Southan has led Metrion successfully since 2019, more than doubling revenues over that time and overseeing the Company’s growth in staffing, laboratory facilities and international client base. He also led the Company’s successful £3.7M equity financing round in December 2023.

On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Andy Southan for his dedicated leadership over the last five years, in particular establishing Metrion’s reputation as a high quality, specialist CRO and a leading center of expertise in ion channel biologyAt the same time, I am delighted to welcome Lee Patterson to the Company. His experience of leading commercial CROs and his expertise in enhancing operational efficiencies are both outstanding and we look forward to working with him to continue Metrion’s growth as a specialist CRO serving global markets.

Keith McCullagh, Chairman, Metrion Biosciences

Lee Patterson, CEO, Metrion Biosciences, commented: “Metrion Biosciences has built an impressive reputation in ion channel drug discovery, with proven commitment to outstanding customer service and world class science. I am excited to join this talented team and look forward to working with them to enhance and expand our specialized services to meet the needs of our clients worldwide.

Source:

Metrion Biosciences

