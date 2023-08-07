Metrion Biosciences announces launch of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) hERG Screening Service

Metrion Biosciences Limited (“Metrion”), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced it has received notification from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) that the Company is now a member of the UK GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) Compliance Monitoring Programme, and is, therefore, able to offer GLP compliant hERG ion channel screening services to the global life sciences community.

GLP hERG screening is a vital step in the transition from preclinical research to Phase 1 clinical trials in humans, regardless of the therapeutic target class. Pharmacological assessments against the human ether-à-go-go related gene (hERG) potassium channel, conducted in compliance with GLP principles and adhering to ICH S7A and ICH S7B guidelines, is an important step in the Investigational New Drug (IND) application process for potential small molecule therapeutics.

Metrion has offered hERG profiling services since the Company was founded in 2015 and has since expanded its cardiac safety offer to include a full panel of Comprehensive in Vitro Proarrhythmia Assay (CiPA) services. The addition of the new GLP hERG service further strengthens the Company’s suite of cardiac safety screening assays, providing a substantial range of options to assess potential cardiac liabilities as preclinical discovery research programs are progressed.

Metrion’s expanding portfolio of ion channel services now includes the new GLP hERG assays in addition to high throughput screening (HTS) in both automated electrophysiology and fluorescence formats, a comprehensive ion channel cell biology capability, translational assays, and significant expertise for neuroscience drug discovery research.

The launch of our GLP hERG screening capability adds further depth to our ion channel drug discovery services and complements our existing cardiac safety service portfolio. Our team is pleased to be able to offer GLP quality services to new and existing clients globally as we continue to develop Metrion as a leading ion channel-focused CRO.

Dr. Andrew Southan, Chief Executive of Metrion Biosciences

