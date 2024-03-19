Radiology study uncovers patterns of intimate partner violence across age groups

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 19 2024Brigham and Women's Hospital

Intimate partner violence (IPV) disproportionately impacts women and younger populations, with incidences peaking between adolescence and young adulthood. Alarmingly, a strong correlation exists between IPV experienced in adolescence and its persistence into adulthood.

Radiologists can play a key role in identifying physical signs of IPV, since specific fracture patterns detected in imaging have been shown to be predictive of abuse in children and adults. However, limited information is available about injury patterns in IPV-exposed adolescents and emerging adults despite their vulnerability. In a recent study, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, offer insights that will help healthcare providers detect IPV in these previously overlooked age groups.

The researchers conducted a retrospective data review of IPV patients in US Emergency Departments from 2005 to 2020, aiming to identify patterns related to IPV across three age groups: adolescents (<18 years), emerging adults (18-25 years), and adults (>25 years). Their findings revealed that, while overall IPV severity increased with age, adolescents exhibited a significantly higher incidence of sexual assault than emerging adults and adults. The proportion of female patients was highest among adolescents and decreased with age. Additionally, adolescent patients showed higher rates of lower trunk injuries, facial fractures, and fractures in the hands, fingers, and toes. Notably, they had a fourfold increased likelihood of cervical fractures compared to older age groups.

While IPV is a critical issue across all age groups, the developmental stage, social dynamics, and systemic structures surrounding adolescents provide unique opportunities for effective intervention. Efforts to address teen IPV can leverage these factors to promote lasting changes in behavior and relationships, potentially preventing the cycle of violence from continuing into adulthood."

Bharti Khurana, MD, radiologist and founder and director of the Trauma Imaging Research and Innovation Center at the Brigham and Women's Hospital

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Khurana, B., et al. (2024) Age-specific Patterns of Intimate Partner Violence Related Injuries in US Emergency Departments. Journal of Adolescent Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.jadohealth.2024.01.034.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unraveling the complexities of muscle repair in diabetes: A call for targeted research and therapies
New research sheds light on how GLP-1 obesity drugs may change food cravings
Trauma screening may help connect children to specific mental-health services
High-intensity exercise increases adiponectin concentrations in human breast milk
Diet's role in fighting vitiligo highlighted in new research
Multiple atmospheric pollutants may be triggering asthma symptoms among children
Acetaminophen use in pregnancy linked to children's language delays
Eating nuts during pregnancy may lessen children's peer problems, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Acute malnutrition raises risk of malaria treatment failure in young children