INTEGRA Biosciences drives down transport emissions with European production facility

INTEGRA Biosciences has completed construction of its new campus and pipette tip manufacturing plant at its headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland. The manufacturing facility will help the company drastically reduce its transport emissions, which is in line with its long-term sustainability goals.

The transport of raw materials and products accounted for 44 percent of INTEGRA’s CO2 emissions in 2022. Around 75 percent of this was attributed to the transport of GRIPTIPS® pipette tips from the USA manufacturing facility to subsidiaries and distributors worldwide. Construction of a second pipette tip production facility in Zizers was completed in December 2023, and will help to eliminate the need to ship pipette tips from the USA to European customers, reducing transport emissions by an estimated 26 percent.

All of the additional buildings at the expanded Zizers campus have been designed with sustainability in mind. The new buildings have a range of eco-friendly features, with low energy consumption and a 3000 m2 rooftop photovoltaic system to generate electricity.

Heat generated by the pipette tip molding facility and fossil fuel-free heat pumps will also be used to heat the campus. In addition, 1625 m2 of roof space will be seeded with 50 species of native wildflowers to support local biodiversity.

“We are dedicated to a proactive and company-wide approach to sustainability. Manufacturing GRIPTIPS in Europe is a huge step in reducing our carbon footprint and achieving our corporate emissions reduction targets.”

Ursula Leuthold, Sustainability Coordinator for INTEGRA Biosciences

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

