Study evaluates the use of tirzepatide in overweight/obese adults with type 1 diabetes

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 22 2024Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

A new study in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT) evaluated the use of tirzepatide in overweight/obese adults with type 1 diabetes. 

Tirzepatide is approved for managing type 2 diabetes. It improves glucose control, facilitates weight loss, and improves cardiovascular disease outcomes.

Satish Garg, MD, from the University of Colorado Denver, and coauthors, compared a group of adults with type 1 diabetes who were prescribed tirzepatide (off-label) to a control group of adults with type 1 diabetes who were not using any weight-loss medication. The investigators reported significantly larger declines in body mass index (BMI) and weight in the treated group compared to controls. HbA1c decreased in the treated group as early as three months and was sustained through a one-year follow-up. Insulin dose decreased at 3 months in the treated group and throughout the study period.

"We conclude that tirzepatide facilitated an average 18.5% weight loss (>46 pounds) and improved glucose control in patients with T1D at one year," stated the investigators.

Related Stories

"Most of the patients with diabetes, both type 1 diabetes (T1D) and T2D are either overweight or obese in the United States and Western Europe," state Satish Garg, MD, and coauthors of an accompanying Editorial. The newer therapies for diabetes, which are known to not only improve glucose control but also cause significant weight loss and improve cardiovascular disease and diabetic kidney disease are currently not approved in the U.S. for use in type 1 diabetes. "Using GLP analogs in patients with T1D poses many challenges, but with close follow-up both patients and the healthcare provider may see many benefits such as significant weight loss and reduction of insulin dose, increased time-in-range on continuous glucose monitoring, and improve HbA1c levels," state the authors. Long -term side-effects like gastroparesis, GERD, Cholelithiasis etc. from use of GLP analogs in patients with diabetes are not known. The authors recommend proper randomized control trials especially in patients with T1D.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Garg, S. K., et al. (2024). Efficacy and Safety of Tirzepatide in Overweight and Obese Adult Patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. doi.org/10.1089/dia.2024.0050.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The efficacy of the Mediterranean diet on health outcomes in adults with cancer
Poor sleep increases diabetes risk regardless of healthy eating habits, study finds
Resistant starch diet proves a game changer for weight loss and diabetes control
Spicing up diabetes management: Mediterranean diet's aromatic herbs lower blood sugar
Study highlights areas where diabetics need more education
Glucose fluctuations impact cognitive function in people with Type 1 Diabetes
Unraveling the complexities of muscle repair in diabetes: A call for targeted research and therapies
Regular intake of sugary drinks, fruit juices tied to higher Type 2 diabetes risk in boys

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exploring the role of iodine in obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic conditions