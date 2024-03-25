Feedback loop involving estrogen linked to women's higher propensity to nicotine addiction

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 25 2024American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

A newly discovered feedback loop involving estrogen may explain why women might become dependent on nicotine more quickly and with less nicotine exposure than men. The research could lead to new treatments for women who are having trouble quitting nicotine-containing products such as cigarettes.

Sally Pauss is a doctoral student at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington. She led the project.

"Studies show that women have a higher propensity to develop addiction to nicotine than men and are less successful at quitting," said Pauss, who is working under the supervision of Terry D. Hinds Jr., an associate professor. "Our work aims to understand what makes women more susceptible to nicotine use disorder to reduce the gender disparity in treating nicotine addiction."

The researchers found that the sex hormone estrogen induces the expression of olfactomedins, proteins that are suppressed by nicotine in key areas of the brain involved in reward and addiction. The findings suggest that estrogen–nicotine–olfactomedin interactions could be targeted with therapies to help control nicotine consumption.

Pauss will present the research at Discover BMB, the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, which will be held March 23–26 in San Antonio.

Our research has the potential to better the lives and health of women struggling with substance use. If we can confirm that estrogen drives nicotine seeking and consumption through olfactomedins, we can design drugs that might block that effect by targeting the altered pathways. These drugs would hopefully make it easier for women to quit nicotine."

Sally Pauss, doctoral student, University of Kentucky College of Medicine

Related Stories

For the new study, the researchers used large sequencing datasets of estrogen-induced genes to identify genes that are expressed in the brain and exhibit a hormone function. They found just one class of genes that met these criteria: those coding for olfactomedins. They then performed a series of studies with human uterine cells and rats to better understand the interactions between olfactomedins, estrogen and nicotine. The results suggested that estrogen activation of olfactomedins -; which is suppressed when nicotine is present -; might serve as a feedback loop for driving nicotine addiction processes by activating areas of the brain's reward circuitry such as the nucleus accumbens.

The researchers are now working to replicate their findings and definitively determine the role of estrogen. This knowledge could be useful for those taking estrogen in the form of oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy, which might increase the risk of developing a nicotine use disorder.

The investigators also want to determine the exact olfactomedin-regulated signaling pathways that drive nicotine consumption and plan to conduct behavioral animal studies to find out how manipulation of the feedback loop affects nicotine consumption.

Source:

American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nano-sized toxic metals found in cannabis vaping liquids even before the first use
Nicotine beliefs elicit dose-response reactions in human brains
Nicotine's surprising effect on gut microbiota and metabolism uncovered
Teen substance use tied to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts
Choosing the right fat for keto diets: Fish oil's significant role in cancer prevention
Smartphone addiction fuels loneliness and reduces well-being, study finds
Association of estrogen-containing menopause hormonal therapy with COVID-19 mortality
Is there a neurobiological association between childhood trauma, alexithymia, and long-term nicotine smoking?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Groundbreaking study unveils sex-specific genetic influences on blood pressure