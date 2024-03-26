Teva UK and Closed Loop Medicine announce strategic partnership to advance development of personalised medicines

Under the agreement, Closed Loop Medicine – a leading TechBio company – and pharmaceutical company, Teva UK, will investigate opportunities to use Closed Loop Medicine’s proprietary software as a medical device (SaMD) technology platform which aims to advance the development of personalized medicines, improve drug efficacy and outcomes in patients with specific chronic disorders by combining dose-optimized drug therapy with digital care.

Dr Paul Goldsmith, Chief Medical Officer and Innovation Officer, Co-Founder and President of Closed Loop Medicine, said: “As clinicians, we know that dosing of drugs is a huge problem. In the most extreme cases, we are seeing patients having severe adverse events, for example when required to change dose levels to undergo surgery. Being able to predict personalized dose levels could be transformational.”

This strategic partnership harnesses Closed Loop Medicine’s proprietary SaMD and combines it with Teva’s pharmaceutical products creating the opportunity for digital companions to be prescribed alongside traditional therapeutics, enabling real-world data integration and improved effectiveness of innovative and known medicines.

Recent clinical trial results for a hypertension product, CLM-HT01, have demonstrated the technology’s ability to dose-optimize drug therapy and minimize side effects whilst achieving blood pressure control, with exceptionally high medication adherence.1

Personalized medicine is an aspiration of the modern healthcare system, yet existing medicines are typically prescribed based on their average effects in a population and rarely dose-optimized for the individual. This “one size fits all” approach results in increased side effects and adverse reactions, medication non-adherence and consequently poorer patient outcomes and higher healthcare costs for payors. For example, the annual cost of drug-related morbidity and mortality resulting from non-optimized medication was estimated at $528.4 billion in the US, in 2016,2 and the projected annual cost of adverse drug reactions alone to the NHS is £2.21 billion.3

Kim Innes, Teva’s General Manager, UK & Ireland, said: “We are excited to be working with Closed Loop Medicine, who have demonstrated themselves to be compelling innovators in the area of personalized medicine. We know that the patient experience can sometimes be less than optimal and as the largest supplier of medicines to the NHS, the potential to combine ‘drug’ & ‘digital’ could create significant improvements to lives of patients at great scale. We are very excited about the future of this partnership.”

Dr. Hakim Yadi OBE, CEO & Co-Founder of Closed Loop Medicine, commented: “It is a fantastic opportunity to be working with the Teva team to explore ways in which our combined expertise can advance the delivery of personalized medicine solutions, globally.” He added: “The integration of real-world data enables personalization of dosing that has historically not been readily available to clinicians before. This commercial partnership is an example of the potential and scalability of our SaMD technology platform, demonstrating the value that can be added by integrating software to well-known and trusted brands to improve disease management and patient outcomes at an individual level.”