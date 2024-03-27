Aston University's new center focuses on harnessing AI to improve people's lives

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 27 2024Aston University

Aston University researchers have marked the opening of a new center which focuses on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve people's lives.

The Aston Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research and Application (ACAIRA) has been set up to become a West Midlands hub for the use of AI to benefit of society. 

Following its official opening, the academics leading it are looking to work with organizations and the public. Director Professor Anikó Ekárt said: "There have been a lot of reports focusing on the negative use of AI and subsequent fear of AI. This is why the center is so important now, as we aim to achieve trustworthy, ethical and sustainable AI solutions for the future, by co-designing them with stakeholders."

We work with local, national and international institutions from academia, industry, and the public sector, expanding Aston University's external reach in AI research and application. 

ACAIRA will benefit our students enormously by training them to become the next generation of AI practitioners and researchers equipped for future challenges."

Dr. Ulysses Bernardet, Deputy Director 

The center is already involved in various projects that use AI to solve some of society's challenges.

A collaboration with Legrand Care aims to extend and improve independent living conditions for older people by using AI to analyze data collected through home sensors which detect decline in wellbeing. This allows care professionals to change and improve individuals' support plans whenever needed. 

A project with engineering firm Lanemark aims to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial gas burners by exploring new, more sustainable fuel mixes. 

Other projects include work with asbestos consultancy Thames Laboratories which will lead to reduced costs, emissions, enhanced productivity and improved resident satisfaction in social housing repairs and a partnership with transport safety consultancy Agilysis to produce an air quality prediction tool which uses live data to improve transport planning decisions.

The center is part of the University's College of Engineering and Physical Sciences and its official launch took place on the University campus on 29 February. The event included a talk by the chair of West Midlands AI and Future Tech Forum, Dr Chris Meah. He introduced the vision for AI within the West Midlands and the importance of bringing together academics, industry and the public.

Current research in sectors such as traffic management, social robotics, bioinformatics, health, and virtual humans was highlighted, followed by industry talks from companies Smart Transport Hub, Majestic, DRPG and Proximity Data Centres. 

The center's academics work closely with West Midlands AI and Future Tech Forum and host the regular BrumAI Meetup.

Source:

Aston University

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research sheds light on how GLP-1 obesity drugs may change food cravings
Microfluidic chips advance neurodegenerative disease research
Breaking through new research barriers with iPSC technology
Neurological Narratives: A Journey into Women's Brain Health Research
Research explores the health benefits of resistant starch in plant-based diets
Diet's role in fighting vitiligo highlighted in new research
Research finds link between unhealthy eating and chronic pain severity, calls for comprehensive dietary support
New research highlights regional variations in COPD prevalence according to diagnostic criteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Unraveling the complexities of muscle repair in diabetes: A call for targeted research and therapies