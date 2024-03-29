Introducing CoViNet: WHO's global network for coronavirus expertise

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 29 2024The World Health Organization

WHO has launched a new network for coronaviruses, CoViNet, to facilitate and coordinate global expertise and capacities for early and accurate detection, monitoring and assessment of SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV and novel coronaviruses of public health importance.

CoViNet expands on the WHO COVID-19 reference laboratory network established during the early days of the pandemic. Initially, the lab network was focused on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but will now address a broader range of coronaviruses, including MERS-CoV and potential new coronaviruses. CoViNet is a network of global laboratories with expertise in human, animal and environmental coronavirus surveillance.

The network currently includes 36 laboratories from 21 countries in all 6 WHO regions.

Representatives of the laboratories met in Geneva on 26 – 27 March to finalize an action plan for 2024-2025 so that WHO Member States are better equipped for early detection, risk assessment, and response to coronavirus-related health challenges.

The CoViNet meeting brings together global experts in human, animal, and environmental health, embracing a comprehensive One Health approach to monitor and assess coronavirus evolution and spread. The collaboration underscores the importance of enhanced surveillance, laboratory capacity, sequencing, and data integration to inform WHO policies and support decision-making.

Coronaviruses have time and again demonstrated their epidemic and pandemic risk. We thank our partners from around the world who are working to better understand high threat coronaviruses like SARS, MERS and COVID-19 and to detect novel coronaviruses. This new global network for coronaviruses will ensure timely detection, monitoring and assessment of coronaviruses of public health importance."

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Acting Director of WHO's Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention

Data generated through CoViNet's efforts will guide the work of WHO's Technical Advisory Groups on Viral Evolution (TAG-VE) and Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) and others, ensuring global health policies and tools are based on the latest scientific information.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study shows XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces hospitalizations and ICU admissions in older adults
New study reveals higher mortality risk in COVID-19 patients with newly-diagnosed atrial fibrillation
Rising mammal infections signal alarm for potential H5N1 pandemic
Molnupiravir influences SARS-CoV-2 evolution in immunocompromised patients
COVID-19's lasting mark: Long-term smell and taste loss
Does vitamin D have protective role against COVID-19?
COVID-19 pandemic reverses global life expectancy gains, reveals comprehensive study
Study: 20,000 men may have missed prostate cancer diagnosis due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tracing Monkeypox virus: Leveraging ancient orangutan DNA to investigate the 1965 Rotterdam Zoo outbreak