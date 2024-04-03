New treatments in sight for challenging neuropsychiatric symptoms in neurodegenerative diseases

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Neurology, researchers reviewed the progress thus far in pharmacologically managing the various neuropsychiatric syndromes that manifest in neurodegenerative disorders and discussed the recent advances in understanding the pathobiology of neurodegenerative disorders that help improve clinical care and therapy.

Study: Progress in Pharmacologic Management of Neuropsychiatric Syndromes in Neurodegenerative Disorders. Image Credit: PopTika / ShutterstockStudy: Progress in Pharmacologic Management of Neuropsychiatric Syndromes in Neurodegenerative Disorders. Image Credit: PopTika / Shutterstock

Neurodegenerative disorders and neuropsychiatric syndromes

Neurodegenerative disorders encompass a wide range of conditions, many of which are a factor of progressing age and manifest symptoms only in late middle age or old age. However, with the growing aging population in the world, the frequency of neurodegenerative disorders and associated conditions continues to increase. While Lewy body dementia, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and Alzheimer's disease are some of the more commonly heard neurodegenerative disorders, others include frontotemporal dementia, corticobasal syndrome, progressive supranuclear palsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, traumatic encephalopathy syndrome, and multiple system atrophy.

All neurodegenerative disorders are associated with neuropsychiatric syndromes, with neuropsychiatric syndromes being part of the diagnostic criteria for some of the neurodegenerative disorders. These neuropsychiatric syndromes can occur sequentially or simultaneously and play a major role in functional impairment and overall decline in quality of life, not to mention adding to caregiver distress.

Non-pharmacological interventions such as psychosocial treatments have been extensively explored to ameliorate neuropsychiatric syndromes in cases of neurodegenerative disorders and to prevent relapse. These include exercise programs, environmental modifications, music, acupressure and massage therapy, activities such as art in combination with music, and animal-assisted interventions.

However, in cases where psychosocial interventions are not successful in reducing the symptoms of neuropsychiatric syndromes or in cases where the patient might be a threat to themselves or others, pharmacological interventions are preferred. Although the development of pharmacological therapies to treat neuropsychiatric syndromes has been challenging, several medications have been approved for use by the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA), specifically for patients with neurodegenerative disorders.

In the present review, the researchers discussed in detail five of the major neuropsychiatric syndromes, their occurrence, symptoms, and options for pharmacological management of these syndromes.

Depression

Depression is one of the common symptoms of neurodegenerative disorders, with a high prevalence of major depressive disorders among patients with dementia. In patients with Alzheimer's disease dementia, depression that is not diagnosed or treated in time often accelerates cognitive decline, suicide risk, and mortality risk. The incidence of depression in other neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, and dementia with Lewy bodies can often be close to 80%.

Although the diagnosis of depression in patients with neurodegenerative disorders is challenging, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and selective serotonergic and noradrenergic reuptake inhibitors have been prescribed. For depression that is life-threatening or psychotic, electroconvulsive therapy has often been effective. However, studies have found that Alzheimer's disease pathology involving a high brain amyloid burden can result in resistance to pharmacotherapy.

Disinhibition

Disinhibition has often been observed in patients with progressive supranuclear palsy, Huntington's disease, and Alzheimer's disease. It involves behavior that is considered inappropriate according to social norms, such as touching strangers, making sexually explicit jokes or remarks, improper sexual acts, speaking loudly, and oversharing personal details. It is most common in patients with the behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia.

Related Stories

Atypical antipsychotics, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and antiepileptic or mood-stabilizing agents have often been used to treat disinhibition. However, none of these are specifically for treating disinhibition in patients with neurodegenerative disorders.

Apathy

Apathy in dementia patients is often linked to a two-fold increase in the risk of cognitive decline. It is believed to increase caregiver distress, decrease treatment responses, and elevate the risk of frailty. While no approved treatments exist for apathy in patients with neurodegenerative disorders, psychosocial interventions, noninvasive brain stimulation, and non-psychostimulant pharmacologic interventions have been explored.

Psychosis

Psychosis, which involves a wide range of delusions and hallucinations, has varied associations with different neurodegenerative disorders. Patients with dementia with Lewy bodies often experience misidentification, misrepresentation, visual hallucinations, and feelings of presence, while frontotemporal dementia patients often also experience paranoia. The antipsychotics that have been approved for patients with neurodegenerative disorders based on results from placebo-controlled, double-blind trials include Pimavanserin, Risperidone, and Aripiprazole.

Agitation

One of the most prevalent and disruptive neuropsychiatric syndromes in most neurodegenerative disorders is agitation, which involves kicking, shoving, shouting, hitting, and resisting care. It is associated with rapid progression of dementia and earlier mortality. Agitation also results in a higher probability of hospitalization and substantially negatively impacts the quality of life of the patients and their families.

Agitation is often treated with antipsychotics such as Risperidone, Aripiprazole, Quetiapine, and Brexpiprazole. Antidepressants such as Citalopram and the anticonvulsant Carbamazepine have also been used as pharmacological treatment options for agitation.

Conclusions

To summarize, the review examined the latest advances in the pharmacological management of neuropsychiatric syndromes associated with neurodegenerative disorders. The researchers provided a comprehensive summary of the symptoms of five major neuropsychiatric syndromes and the pharmacological options for their management.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2024, April 03). New treatments in sight for challenging neuropsychiatric symptoms in neurodegenerative diseases. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 03, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240403/New-treatments-in-sight-for-challenging-neuropsychiatric-symptoms-in-neurodegenerative-diseases.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "New treatments in sight for challenging neuropsychiatric symptoms in neurodegenerative diseases". News-Medical. 03 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240403/New-treatments-in-sight-for-challenging-neuropsychiatric-symptoms-in-neurodegenerative-diseases.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "New treatments in sight for challenging neuropsychiatric symptoms in neurodegenerative diseases". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240403/New-treatments-in-sight-for-challenging-neuropsychiatric-symptoms-in-neurodegenerative-diseases.aspx. (accessed April 03, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2024. New treatments in sight for challenging neuropsychiatric symptoms in neurodegenerative diseases. News-Medical, viewed 03 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240403/New-treatments-in-sight-for-challenging-neuropsychiatric-symptoms-in-neurodegenerative-diseases.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The Mediterranean Diet may be able to improve your sleep
From gut to brain: How diet can influence Alzheimer's and Parkinson's outcomes
Discovery of toxic and protective short RNAs associated with Alzheimer's disease and superior memory capacity
Diets impact Parkinson's motor symptoms, supplements show no benefit, study finds
Human molecular adaptations to fasting: Insights from proteomic analysis
More than 3 billion people worldwide lived with a neurological condition in 2021, new study reports
Deep learning shines a new light on Parkinson's detection through the eye
New method paves the way for clearer dietary guidelines on brain health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ancient DNA traces multiple sclerosis origins to 5,000-year-old migrations