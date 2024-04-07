Acetaminophen at moderate doses may alter heart function

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 7 2024American Physiological Society (APS)

The common painkiller acetaminophen was found to alter proteins in the heart tissue when used regularly at moderate doses, according to a new study conducted in mice. Researchers will present their work this week at the American Physiology Summit, the flagship annual meeting of the American Physiological Society (APS), in Long Beach, California. 

We found that regular use of acetaminophen at concentrations that are considered safe-;equivalent to 500 mg/day-;causes numerous signaling pathways inside the heart to be altered. These results prompt me to consider using acetaminophen at the lowest effective dose and for the shortest duration possible." 

Gabriela Rivera, study's first author

Gabriela Rivera is a doctoral student working in the laboratory of Aldrin Gomes, PhD, at the University of California, Davis

Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol and many other pain medications, is generally thought to carry a low risk of harmful side effects when used as directed. It is often recommended over non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen for people with high blood pressure or heart disease. 

In the past, studies examining the possible effects of acetaminophen on the heart have resulted in mixed findings. However, Rivera says that previous research has consistently suggested that using acetaminophen regularly at high doses is more likely to cause heart problems than using it only occasionally and at lower doses. 

Looking at the levels of various proteins in tissues is a common way scientists assess how well the body is carrying out its normal functions. Using mice, Rivera and colleagues in the Gomes lab studied how acetaminophen affects the balance of proteins in the heart. They gave some mice plain water, while others were given water containing an amount of acetaminophen equivalent to 500 mg (the amount contained in one tablet of extra-strength Tylenol) per day in an adult human. 

Related Stories

After seven days, the mice given acetaminophen showed significant changes in the levels of proteins associated with biochemical pathways involved in a range of functions, such as energy production, antioxidant usage and the breakdown of damaged proteins.

"We expected two to three pathways to be altered, but we found over 20 different signaling pathways being affected," Rivera said. 

The results suggest that long-term medium- to high-dose acetaminophen use could cause heart issues as a result of oxidative stress or the buildup of toxins that are produced as acetaminophen breaks down, Rivera said. While our bodies can usually clear such toxins before they cause damage, it may be harder for the body to keep up when medium- to high- doses are taken consistently over time. 

One caveat is that the research was done in mice and cannot necessarily be extrapolated to humans, Rivera noted. Researchers suggested aiming to limit acetaminophen use to a few days at a stretch and discussing any concerns regarding high-dose acetaminophen use with a person's health care provider. 

Source:

American Physiological Society (APS)

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds elevated sodium consumption in heart disease patients
Polypills prove effective in reducing cardiovascular disease and mortality
Cardiovascular risk can rise sharply after women go through menopause
New research links social factors to cardiovascular risk in Asian American adults
Heavy drinkers who cut back see major heart health benefits, study finds
New machine learning model achieves breakthrough in heart disease prediction with over 95% accuracy
E-cigarette use linked to increased risk of heart failure, large study finds
Increased coronary vessel wall thickness linked to heart dysfunction in asymptomatic HIV patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Living among trees and sidewalks linked to lower heart risk