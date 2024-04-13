Soft tumor environments prime cancer cells for survival during metastasis

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 13 2024Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Researchers have discovered how the mechanical properties of tumors can prime cancer cells to better survive their spread to other organs.

A metabolic 'survival switch' controlled by the stiffness of triple-negative breast tumors can significantly influence how successfully their cancerous cells spread to other organs, according to new findings from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research.

The study in cell and mouse models showed that softer tumor environments, typical of early-stage cancer, can prime triple-negative breast cancer cells to use an extra energy source for survival during metastasis. The research suggests that drugs targeting this altered cancer cell metabolism could boost treatments for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

"Our research suggests triple-negative breast cancer cells in soft tissue environments are 'primed' to better survive the spread to other organs and that they switch on an alternative form of metabolism to do so," says Associate Professor Cox, Head of the Matrix & Metastasis Lab at Garvan and senior author of the study published in Advanced Science.

"This suggests that triple-negative breast cancer cells spreading from softer tumors are more aggressive, and drugs that target cancer cell metabolism may benefit patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer treatment."

A metabolic survival advantage

Triple-negative breast cancers are highly aggressive and difficult to treat as they lack three receptors (for estrogen, progesterone and the HER2 protein) that can be targeted in other breast cancers. New treatment options are urgently needed for the 2,500 women diagnosed every year in Australia alone.

Using biomaterials that mimic the properties of tumors, the team investigated how triple-negative breast cancer cells respond to the physical stiffness of their environment. The researchers found the cancer cells were primed to be more resilient when grown in soft environments and, when injected into mouse models, up to 11.8 times more likely to metastasize to new sites compared to those from rigid tumor environments.

Related Stories

The team also discovered that soft environments altered the cancer cells' preference for 'fuel' in a way that enhanced their durability while traveling through the body. These primed cells metabolized glucose – the preferred energy source for cancer cells – but they also stockpiled lipids as internal fuel reserves and in turn ramp up lipid metabolism – a more resilient energy pathway for their journey from a primary tumor site.

"This switch to using both glucose and fats as an energy source equips cells to better survive the mechanical stresses of travelling through the blood stream and seeding new tumor sites throughout the body," says first author Dr Elysse Filipe, who completed the study as a postdoctoral researcher at Garvan. "By blocking lipid metabolism in triple-negative breast cancer cells, we were able to 'starve' their high energy demand and reduce metastasis in a cell model."

A new approach for triple-negative breast cancer

Our findings highlight that the physical properties of triple-negative breast cancers, which vary dynamically as the cancer progresses, profoundly impact the cancer's ability to spread. These findings reveal a vulnerability of triple-negative breast cancers – the metastasizing cells' reliance on diverse fuel sources to meet their high energy demands."

Dr. Elysse Filipe, first author 

Associate Professor Cox adds: "The study underscores the importance of considering the mechanical diversity within and between tumors when designing new treatments for aggressive cancers. We now plan to explore whether pairing targeted metabolic inhibitors with existing therapies could limit metastasis and improve outcomes for triple-negative breast cancer patients."

Source:

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Journal reference:

Filipe, E. C., et al. (2024) Tumor Biomechanics Alters Metastatic Dissemination of Triple Negative Breast Cancer via Rewiring Fatty Acid Metabolism. Advanced Science. doi.org/10.1002/advs.202307963.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innovative breast cancer treatment sequence yields positive results
Does IBD affect cancer risk?
The whey to go: Researchers unlock the potential of whey-derived proteins for cancer prevention
Study identifies microbiota signatures associated with KRAS mutations in colorectal cancer patients
UCLA study finds pre-surgery immunotherapy safe for pancreatic cancer patients
Linking lifestyle to longevity: How diet and hypertension sway risks for heart disease and cancer
Study reveals vascular health disparities between Black and white men with prostate cancer diagnosis
Non-invasive detection and treatment of ovarian cancer with new radiotheranostic system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood-based DNA test spares bladder cancer patients from unnecessary treatments