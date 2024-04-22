Innovative shoe insole technology mitigates the risk of diabetic foot ulcers

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 22 2024University of Texas at Arlington

Researchers have developed a new shoe insole technology that helps reduce the risk of diabetic foot ulcers, a dangerous open sore that can lead to hospitalization and leg, foot or toe amputations.

The goal of this innovative insole technology is to mitigate the risk of diabetic foot ulcers by addressing one of their most significant causes: skin and soft tissue breakdown due to repetitive stress on the foot during walking."

Muthu B.J. Wijesundara, principal research scientist at The University of Texas at Arlington Research Institute (UTARI)

Affecting about 39 million people in the U.S., diabetes can damage the small blood vessels that supply blood to the nerves, leading to poor circulation and foot sores, also called ulcers. About one-third of people with diabetes develop foot ulcers during their lifetime. In the U.S., more than 160,000 lower extremity amputations are performed annually due to complications from diabetic foot ulcers, costing the American health system about $30 billion a year. Those who have foot ulcers often die at younger ages than those without ulcers.

"Although many shoe insoles have been created over the years to try to alleviate the problem of foot ulcers, studies have shown that their success in preventing them is marginal," Wijesundara said. "We took the research a step further by creating a pressure-alternating shoe insole that works by cyclically relieving pressure from different areas of the foot, thereby providing periods of rest to the soft tissues and improving blood flow. This approach aims to maintain the health of the skin and tissues, thereby reducing the risk of diabetic foot ulcers."

Related Stories

In an article in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Lower Extremity Wounds, Wijesundara and UTA colleagues Veysel Erel, Aida Nasirian and Yixin Gu, along with Larry Lavery of UT Southwestern Medical Center, described their innovative insole technology. After this successful pilot project, the next step for the research team will be refining the technology to make it more accessible for users with varying weights and shoe sizes.

"Considering the impact of foot ulcers, it's exciting that we may be able to make a real difference in the lives of so many people," Wijesundara said.

Source:

University of Texas at Arlington

Journal reference:

Erel, V., et al. (2024). Development of Cyclic Pressure Offloading Insole for Diabetic Foot Ulcer Prevention. The International Journal of Lower Extremity Wounds/International Journal of Lower Extremity Wounds. doi.org/10.1177/15347346241234825.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

From Puberty to Menopause: Clue’s CEO, Audrey Tsang on the Power of Femtech
Novel SARS-CoV-2 mutations found in floodwaters near homeless communities
Breaking through new research barriers with iPSC technology
New machine learning model achieves breakthrough in heart disease prediction with over 95% accuracy
New study reveals lifestyle factors boosting IVF success
Advances and hurdles: The impact of AI on oncology care efficiency and mortality rates
Revolutionizing diabetes management with reliable blood glucose monitoring without finger pricking
Study suggests high levels of vitamin B3 breakdown products are linked to higher risk of mortality, heart attacks, and stroke

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Neuroscientists link visual perception shifts to walking rhythm