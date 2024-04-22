Study shows yoga's positive impact on emotional health in forensic psychiatry

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 22 2024University West

Previous studies in correctional facilities have shown positive effects of yoga on inmates. They experience increased impulse control and improved mental health. Are the same positive results seen in detained individuals with severe psychiatric disorders? Now, the first results from a large national and globally unique research study in forensic psychiatry from the University West are presented.

It is the first scientific study of its kind to describe the effect and feasibility of trauma-adapted yoga in forensic psychiatry.

It is a breakthrough that we can now demonstrate the possibility of using yoga as a complementary care intervention in psychiatry and the positive effects it brings."

Nóra Kerekes, Professor in Medical Sciences (Psychiatry) at the University West, and research leader of the study

The results of the study are now published in the prestigious scientific journal, Psychiatry Research.

"We wanted to explore whether previous positive results with the use of yoga in correctional facilities could be transferred to detained individuals suffering from severe psychiatric disorders. Therefore, we evaluated trauma-adapted yoga as a support within forensic psychiatry," says Nóra Kerekes.

Forensic psychiatry deals with the complex challenges that arise at the intersection of psychiatric illness, legal issues, and security concerns.

"There are few high-quality clinical studies on individuals who have committed crimes and who have a serious mental disorder. What exists are either studies on inmates separately or studies of individuals suffering from various psychiatric disorders. For both of these groups, yoga has shown positive effects," says Nóra Kerekes.

Yoga class for 10 weeks

Self-choice was a central component in the study design, where 56 patients at various forensic psychiatric clinics chose to participate. Over 10 weeks, they either participated in specially developed yoga classes or chose to engage in other forms of physical activity. Throughout the study, changes in their mental health, emotional states, antisocial and aggressive behaviors, pain perception, substance cravings, and ability to control their behavior and emotional reactions were observed.

Positive effects measured

In the current study, the yoga group showed remarkable reductions in negative emotional states, anxiety, paranoid ideation, hostility, and overall psychological distress. These reductions were not observed in the group performing other forms of physical activities. Additionally, the yoga group exhibited a significant reduction in pain frequency, and showed strengthened self-control and accountability.

"We can conclude that trauma-iadapted yoga implemented in a forensic psychiatric setting demonstrates feasibility and results in several positive changes in patients' mental health, emotional states, pain, and self-control," says Nóra Kerekes.

She continues:

"A structured program of trauma-adapted yoga for patients and training for healthcare personnel has been developed and has now been confirmed to be feasible and beneficial within forensic psychiatry."

 

Source:

University West

Journal reference:

Kerekes, N. (2024). Exploring the Impact of Trauma-Adapted Yoga in Forensic Psychiatry: Midterm Findings and Insights. Psychiatry Research. doi.org/10.1016/j.psychres.2024.115879.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Service dogs prove effective in identifying PTSD-related stress markers through human breath
Does Sudarshan Kriya Yoga (SKY) practice reduce stress and increase well-being in practicing physicians?
The impact of tackle football on adolescent brain structure and function
Genetic link found to emotional sensitivity in stressful situations
Exercise is an effective treatment for depression, with walking, jogging, yoga, and strength training more effective than other exercises
Study reveals gaps in emergency medical services performance, suggests room for improvement
Can yoga improve your prostate health?
Physical activity is directly related to the risk of depression in married women, but not in married men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Childhood trauma linked to higher rates of somatic symptoms, study finds