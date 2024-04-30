People with severe mental illness more likely to have physical health comorbidities

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 30 2024The University of Queensland

A large-scale, international study conducted by University of Queensland researchers has found people with severe mental illness, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, are up to four times more likely to have two or more chronic physical health conditions.

Lead author, psychiatry registrar and UQ Faculty of Medicine PhD student Sean Halstead said people living with severe mental illness continued to face significant health inequity compared to the general population, particularly those aged under 40.

"This review sought to calculate how common multimorbidity, or the presence of two or more chronic health conditions, was between people living with and without severe mental illness," Dr Halstead said.

"Overall, we found people with severe mental illness are more than twice as likely to have two or more chronic physical health conditions.

"This gap is even greater in younger populations suffering from mental illness, with people under 40 more than four times more likely to have physical multimorbidity."

People with severe mental illness also frequently experience additional psychiatric conditions which adds to the complexity of their health.

"We found 1 in 7 people with a severe mental illness also had two or more additional psychiatric conditions," Dr Halstead said.

"These illnesses reduce life expectancy by 10 to 20 years on average, which is driven by the significant physical and psychological health challenges people with severe mental illness face."

Psychiatrist and UQ researcher Professor Dan Siskind said the results showed this population faced a higher burden of chronic disease, both physical and mental illness, at a younger age.

We know how important it is for all of the patient's health conditions to be taken into account, to ensure treatment isn't provided in isolation or within disciplinary silos.

There is a need for integrated and multidisciplinary care approaches that consider both the physical and mental health of the person being treated."

Professor Dan Siskind, psychiatrist and UQ researcher 

This review was conducted at UQ and involved researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, Oxford University, Manchester University and Kings College London.

Dr Halstead, Associate Professor Nicola Warren, and Professor Siskind also hold appointments at Metro South Health.

The study has been published in Lancet Psychiatry.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Halstead, S., et al. (2024). Prevalence of multimorbidity in people with and without severe mental illness: a systematic review and meta-analysis.  The Lancet. Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1016/s2215-0366(24)00091-9

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study highlights anti-inflammatory properties of herbal medicine, Erigeron breviscapus to treat osteoarthritis
Vaccines targeting chronic diseases show promise in combatting age-related conditions
Genetic propensity to higher arachidonic acid levels linked to lower bipolar disorder risk
Depression linked to chronic pain: Variability shown across patient characteristics
Are we eating what's really good for us? New insights into macronutrients and chronic disease
Ultra-processed foods raise chronic kidney disease risk, study shows
Link between nutrient intake and multimorbidity risk reported in recent study, more research is needed
AI and predictive medicine: Recent advances

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Probiotics plus vitamin D supplements may improve cognitive function in individuals with schizophrenia