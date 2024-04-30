Wireless, bioresorbable, passive sensor for continuous pH monitoring and early identification of stomach leakage

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a recent study published in Scientific Advances, researchers created a bioresorbable, cordless, passive sensor that monitors pH locally and detects stomach leakage early on.

Study: Bioresorbable, wireless, passive sensors for continuous pH measurements and early detection of gastric leakage. Image Credit: sasirin pamai/Shutterstock.comStudy: Bioresorbable, wireless, passive sensors for continuous pH measurements and early detection of gastric leakage. Image Credit: sasirin pamai/Shutterstock.com

Background

Biomarkers surrounding internal organs can give postoperative information, such as intra-abdominal pH changes following stomach surgery. Traditional radiological procedures are neither biocompatible nor appropriate for temporary implants.

An implanted, wireless pH sensor might be the most efficient method for rapid detection. Recent improvements in response-generating hydrogels show promise for point-of-care medical diagnostics.

Incorporating pH-responsive hydrogels into wireless electrical devices may be an effective engineering strategy.

About the study

In the present study, researchers developed a bioresorbable device for early detection of anastomotic leaks following gastric surgery, using passive analog-type wireless communications to ensure rapid reaction times and early clinical outcomes.

A pH-sensitive hydrogel functioned as the transducer, connecting to a mechanically designed inductor-capacitor circuit, enabling wireless reading. The hydrogel is functionalized with pH-responsive-type tertiary amines, resulting in specific, mechanically durable, biodegradable, and pH-responsive hydrogels.

This material provided supporting matrices for inductor-capacitor (LC) resonance circuits, rapidly converting dimensional alterations into resonant frequency shifts in magnitudes measured precisely by inductive connections to external reading devices.

Mechanics models help inform decisions on the optimum hydrogel and circuit component geometries, particularly that of the sensor inductor. Systematic investigations in animals and device setups in vitro confirm the device's continuous pH monitoring ability.

The researchers established the technology's biocompatibility and bioresorbability by histological examinations, complete blood count (CBC) testing, and serum chemistry.

Related Stories

The fabrication technique included combining poly(ethylene glycol)diacrylate (PEGDA), poly[2- (diisopropylamine)ethyl methacrylate (PDPAEMA), and 2,2- dimethoxy- 2- phenyl acetophenone (DMPA), curing the hydrogel with UV radiation, and laser cutting Zn foils to form an inductor with spiral coils.

Molten bioresorbable wax was infused into the channels, resulting in a homogeneous, electrically insulating layer. The location of the inductor and capacitor was determined by demolding the wax-coated Zn coil and casting the pH-responsive hydrogel prepolymer.

The researchers defined the capacitor's top and bottom electrodes by laser-cutting Zn foil discs. The reading system consists of a VNA and a single-turn coil. Setting the VNA to reflective mode allows for measurements of the actual and virtual portions of the S-matrix element S11.

The pH of all buffer solutions and biofluids is calibrated and verified with an ion-sensitive field-effect transistor pH meter.

The study included adult male Lewis rats aged 14-16 weeks acclimatized for up to 7 days before surgery. During the implantation procedure, the rats were given general anesthesia via inhaled isoflurane vapor.

The team conducted functional tests on euthanized pigs and several rat models. They obtained blood samples four, six, and twelve weeks after implantation and preserved the explanted organs in neutral-buffered formalin for histological research.

Results

The platform monitors gastric fluid leakage during the crucial risk phase after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (LSG). It uses wireless readout coils to measure the sensor circuit's resonance frequency, which is affected by the surrounding biological fluid acidity.

Any leaking stomach contents (pH 1.0 to 3.0) infiltrate the hydrogel, causing edema and sudden resonant frequency (FS) shift, necessitating surgical intervention. The device degrades spontaneously following the healing time, reducing the dangers and expenses associated with future extraction operations.

The sensitive part of the monitoring device is the pH-reactive hydrogel enclosed in an inductor with a serpentine spiral shape.

The hydrogel degrades in biological fluids by hydrolyzing the constituent ester groups or ether cleavage during oxidation, rendering it water-soluble, harmless, and removable from the human body. The inductor design seeks to reduce mechanical compliance while maintaining low resistance and a high quality (Q) factor.

Performance assessments centered on the wireless readout showed that the sensor could achieve accuracy across a wide range of approximately 3.0 cm through the air and 2.0 cm through fat and lean tissues. 

Non-destructive medical imaging technologies, such as ultrasonography, can aid in determining the precise placement of deployed sensors during routine bedside examinations. Additional trials show that the sensor can respond to acid injected up to 6.0 cm away within an hour.  

The researchers used small and large animal models to test stability and appropriate functioning during a seven-day therapeutically relevant timeframe.

The study shows that implantation of a pH sensor in rat models does not harm organ tissues or produce inflammatory responses such as immune cell aggregation.

The study presents a wireless device for postoperative monitoring of gastric leakage and biosorption following surgery. The sensor, which causes water and hydrogen ion diffusion into a biodegradable hydrogel, enables volumetric expansion and inductance changes.

These changes can be wirelessly sensed as shifts in the resonance frequency and recorded via near-field coupling to an external reader. Mechanical models help guide design decisions, and potential enhancements include increasing wireless sensing range and merging tethered and deployable hydrogel device designs.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, April 30). Wireless, bioresorbable, passive sensor for continuous pH monitoring and early identification of stomach leakage. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 30, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240430/Wireless-bioresorbable-passive-sensor-for-continuous-pH-monitoring-and-early-identification-of-stomach-leakage.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Wireless, bioresorbable, passive sensor for continuous pH monitoring and early identification of stomach leakage". News-Medical. 30 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240430/Wireless-bioresorbable-passive-sensor-for-continuous-pH-monitoring-and-early-identification-of-stomach-leakage.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Wireless, bioresorbable, passive sensor for continuous pH monitoring and early identification of stomach leakage". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240430/Wireless-bioresorbable-passive-sensor-for-continuous-pH-monitoring-and-early-identification-of-stomach-leakage.aspx. (accessed April 30, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. Wireless, bioresorbable, passive sensor for continuous pH monitoring and early identification of stomach leakage. News-Medical, viewed 30 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240430/Wireless-bioresorbable-passive-sensor-for-continuous-pH-monitoring-and-early-identification-of-stomach-leakage.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study finds high microplastic levels in Mediterranean fish despite low chemical contaminants
New study sheds light on the relationship between race and mental health stigma in college students
Study identifies brain energy metabolism dysfunction in neuropsychiatric disorders
Non-invasive imaging test identifies patients needing heart procedures
Common HIV drugs linked to reduced Alzheimer's disease risk
Childhood trauma linked to higher rates of somatic symptoms, study finds
Study links acid-reducing drugs to increased risk of migraine
Engineered peptides show promise in cancer immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
SCA4 genetic breakthrough: Unveiling the cause of a devastating neurological disease