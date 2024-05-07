Wayne State University researcher receives NIH grant to tackle diabetic eye infections

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 7 2024Wayne State University

Fu-Shin Yu, Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomical sciences in the Wayne State University School of Medicine, received an award from the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health for his study aiming to reverse the adverse effects of diabetes on eyesight.

The five-year grant for $2,167,882 will benefit Yu's research "Role of Programmed Cell Death Pathways in Bacterial Keratitis," Which will investigate biological processes that contribute to defects in immune response in the eyes of those with diabetes and identify methods to reverse them. 

The cornea, located at the front of the eye, is our focus. We aim to understand why diabetic patients are more suspectable to keratitis, or corneal infection. Why does the disease progress faster in these patients, and why are they more resistant to treatments? Diabetic patients are about 30% more likely to experience corneal infections."

Fu-Shin Yu, Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomical sciences, Wayne State University School of Medicine

Yu's research group uses mouse models of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, along with Pseudomonas aeruginosa as a model pathogen. In May 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 81 cases of a drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa strain across 18 states, resulting in four deaths, 14 cases of vision loss and four cases of enucleation. This underscores the urgent need to better understand the mechanisms underlying the increased susceptibility and severity of bacterial keratitis in diabetic patients.

Diabetic patients can have a higher incidence of infection, with higher disease severity and an increased resistance to some treatments, resulting in increased susceptibility to the rapid progression of microbial keratitis in the corneas of those affected by diabetes.

Related Stories

"We found evidence that mice are more susceptible to corneal infections," said Yu. "Our approach involves analyzing samples from the mice's infected corneas with similar severity. We look at the RNA sequences in the samples and compare the progression of the infection and identify the pathways, or biological processes. By comparing normal pathways to diabetic pathways, we can explore potential treatment avenues."

The CDC reported that in 2018, approximately 34.2 million people in the United States -; roughly 10.5% of the nation's population -; had diabetes.

"The loss of sight can be debilitating, and diabetes, which contributes to sight loss, is a condition that affects countless individuals," said Ezemenari M Obasi, Ph.D., vice president for research at Wayne State University. "Dr. Yu and other Wayne State researchers are addressing many issues that may have a significant impact on people's lives now and in the future. It is an excellent example of how Wayne State University is playing a unique and influential role in Detroit and beyond by advancing the health and well-being of our communities."

The grant number for this National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health award is R01EY035785.

Source:

Wayne State University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can monitoring and encouraging physical activity through phone-based apps improve glycemic control and weight loss in type 2 diabetes patients?
Study questions the need for endotype-specific diets in diabetes management
Advanced insulin pumps enhance blood sugar management in type 1 diabetes
Experimental monoclonal antibody prevents and reverses clinical type 1 diabetes in mice
Research identifies a unique protein fingerprint linked to very short sleep and increased diabetes risk
Food additive emulsifiers linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes
Nutritional interventions for type 2 diabetes management with glycemic control
Cinnamon, curcumin, and resveratrol show promise in diabetes inflammation fight

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Emulsifiers in processed foods may be linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes