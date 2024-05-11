Mainz Biomed to unveil breakthrough early cancer detection study results at DDW 2024

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, will present an analysis from its eAArly DETECT study at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 in Washington D.C. from May 18th to May 21st. DDW is recognized as a premier forum for the latest advancements in gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery.

eAArly DETECT is a US multi-site study performed at 21 specialized gastroenterology sites that enrolled 254 clinical patients . The results show compelling performance of its multimodal screening test combining Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), DNA and mRNA biomarkers with a unique artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning algorithm to differentiate between colorectal cancer (CRC), advanced adenomas (AA), non-advanced adenomas and patient samples with no findings.

The presentation will delve into the test’s ability to accurately analyze a combination of biomarkers, improving early detection rates for both colorectal cancer and significant precancerous conditions. By leveraging this dual approach, Mainz Biomed aims to accelerate the shift from cancer detection to prevention by advancing current colorectal cancer screening practices, reflecting its commitment to reducing cancer mortality rates worldwide.

Presentation details

Session Title: Cancer, Early Detection, Biomarkers for Diagnosis, Treatment and Prognosis of GI Cancers

Session Sponsor: AGA

Title: "NOVEL STOOL-BASED NON-INVASIVE EARLY DETECTION OF COLORECTAL CANCER AND PRECANCEROUS LESIONS BY CLASSIC FIT COMBINED WITH NUCLEIC ACID-BASED BIOMARKER SIGNATURES."

Presenter: Kammers, L

Session: Sunday May 19, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM EDT

Poster #: Su1117

Key findings: First analysis of the eAArly DETECT clinical study reported a sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 97% with a specificity of 97% and a sensitivity for advanced adenoma of 82%. Resulting performance data confirms that this multimodal screening strategy reflects a substantial and meaningful improvement for CRC and especially AA detection, where improved sensitivity is urgently needed to decrease CRC incidence and mortality.