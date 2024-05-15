Exploring the link between mindfulness, self-compassion, and relationship satisfaction in midlife married couples

May 15 2024

Many people practice mindfulness or self-compassion techniques in their everyday life as part of their normal self-care routine. Although many studies support the individual benefits of mindfulness and self-compassion, few have focused on romantic relationship outcomes. A new study published in Personal Relationships examined how mindfulness, self- and other-compassion, and need fulfillment relate to relationship and sexual satisfaction in midlife married couples.

The study involved survey results from 640 adults aged 40–59 years who were residing in Canada and were married.

Mindfulness is the nonjudgmental attention and awareness to present moment experiences; other-compassion and self-compassion describe a kind disposition toward others and oneself; and need fulfillment is broken down to autonomy needs (feeling uncoerced in one's actions), competence needs (feeling capable), and relatedness needs (feeling connected to others).

Statistical analyses of participants' responses showed a complex interplay between these factors, and highlighted the importance of need fulfillment, especially relatedness needs, in connecting higher mindfulness and self-compassion to higher satisfaction in midlife married couples.

Romantic relationships are wonderfully complex and affected by a great many personal and interpersonal variables. We utilized an analytic approach that could model that complexity. Our results, although preliminary and exploratory, suggest that there may be positive relational benefits to being mindful and self-compassionate. But these positive benefits appear to occur indirectly (via associations with more proximal variables, like need fulfillment in the relationship), which is consistent with emerging theory in this area."

Christopher Quinn-Nilas, PhD, corresponding author of Memorial University

Quinn-Nilas, C. & Milhausen, R. R., (2024) TMindfulness Networks: Analyzing Associations with Self-Compassion, Other-Compassion, Need Fulfillment, and Satisfaction in Midlife Married Canadians. Personal Relationships. doi.org/10.1111/pere.12546.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
