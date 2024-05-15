Innovative group training tool for dementia prevention

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 15 2024Ruhr University Bochum

Solving a quiz as a group while moving around the room at the same time - this combination is the basis of a new tool designed to prevent dementia. Researchers developed and evaluated it in the "go4cognition" project with industry partners and brought it to market maturity. Vanessa Lissek and Professor Boris Suchan from Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and Stefan Orth from the company Ontaris describe how effective the training with the system is in the Journal of Alzheimer Disease. The article was published online on April 30, 2024.

In the project, we've developed a completely new system that can be used for dementia prevention training. We were specifically interested in designing a tool for group training, as it produces very good results and increases acceptance. Also, all participants benefit and learn from each other."

Professor Boris Suchan from Ruhr University Bochum, Germany

Passing the baton from quiz station to quiz station

The new system is designed for groups of seven to ten people. It consists of six stations arranged around the room, each equipped with a tablet. The tablets display different tasks, such as listing German chancellors, memorizing series of numbers or planning a trip around the world to specific locations. In order to complete the tasks, a participant has to move to the relevant station and insert a baton fitted with a microchip into a specific device. "We can then digitally record how long it took to complete the task and whether the answer was correct," explains Boris Suchan. As everyone has their own baton, their individual performance can be evaluated.

Detailed information on the system is available on the project website.

Significant reduction of cognitive impairments through training

The researchers tested the system with 30 volunteers aged between 60 and 89 who had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, i.e. who showed moderate cognitive impairment in neuropsychological tests. "Our participants are not restricted in their everyday activities, but have an increased risk of developing dementia at a later stage," says Boris Suchan. Mild cognitive impairment occurs in 15 to 20 percent of people above the age of 60.

Related Stories

The participants trained with the go4cognition system two days a week for six weeks. After completing the training, 70 percent of them were no longer diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.

System already in use in retirement homes

The group training tool is marketed by the company Ontaris. "It's already used in retirement homes, for example in Oberhausen - also for residents who have not yet been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment," says Boris Suchan, and offers an outlook: "In future, we're also considering testing the system for people with acquired brain damage."

For people who don't have access to the go4cognition system but still wish to take steps to prevent dementia, the Bochum-based researcher recommends physical and mental activities and a healthy diet. "All of this helps to prevent dementia or at least delay it for as long as possible," says Suchan. As part of the go4cognition project, he and his colleagues published a review article on this topic.

About go4cognition

The go4cognition project ran from 2018 to 2023, supported by Leitmarkt Agentur.NRW, the European Union and the state of NRW (funding number ERDF -0801287). Specialists from various institutions developed new tools to prevent cognitive impairment in old age.

Source:

Ruhr University Bochum

Journal reference:

Lissek, V. J., et al. (2024). go4cognition: Evaluation of a Newly Developed Multicomponent Intervention in Mild Cognitive Impairment. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. doi.org/10.3233/JAD-230802.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mediterranean diet linked to lower dementia risk, finds extensive review
Essential tremor associated with increased risk of dementia
More than 20,000 volunteers join effort to accelerate dementia drug development
Hypertension linked to higher dementia risk in middle-aged patients
Racial and ethnic disparities in Alzheimer's diagnosis and CNS drug prescription
Delirium increases dementia risk and mortality in older patients
Study shows antipsychotic drugs increase health risks in dementia patients
Single-dose genetic medicine halts the progression of ALS and frontotemporal dementia in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Olive oil – 7 grams per day may keep the dementia away!