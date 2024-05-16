Alcohol consumption higher in regional and affluent areas, wastewater analysis reveals

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 16 2024The University of Queensland

People from a higher socioeconomic status drink more alcohol on average than those of lower socioeconomic background, according to new research from The University of Queensland.

Dr Ben Tscharke from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences (QAEHS) said the team analyzed wastewater samples collected from 50 sites across Australia between 2016 and 2023, covering 50 percent of the population.

We used wastewater analysis to assess long-term trends in alcohol consumption based on community socioeconomic status and remoteness.

We found alcohol consumption is more prominent in regional communities and areas with higher socioeconomic status, which includes higher levels of education, income and skilled occupation.

This could be due to a variety of factors including affordability of alcohol and lifestyle, with Australians of a higher socioeconomic status more likely to engage in social activities that involve drinking."

Dr. Ben Tscharke from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences

The research team reported alcohol consumption dropped by approximately 4.5 percent in major cities, and by approximately 2.5 percent and 3 percent in regional and remote areas respectively over the 7 year period.

Study co-author Associate Professor Phong Thai said although there was a decline in alcohol consumption in Australia, it wasn't consistent across population groups.

Related Stories

"We found the decline of alcohol consumption was steeper in cities than regional and remote areas, while there were smaller annual decreases in the most socioeconomically disadvantaged areas," Professor Thai said.

"There's a risk that if this trend continues it may increase Australian health inequalities, which is why it is necessary to maintain a sustained and multi-faceted effort to reduce the harms associated with alcohol consumption in more disadvantaged areas.

"Policy and prevention work should be appropriately targeted in these areas to produce more equitable long-term outcomes."

The study was part of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program The study was part of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program led by UQ and The University of South Australia that enabled regular monitoring of alcohol use in cities, regional and remote areas.

The study was published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Tscharke, B., et al. (2024). Seven-Years of Alcohol Consumption in Australia by Wastewater Analysis: Exploring Patterns by Remoteness and Socioeconomic Factors. Drug and Alcohol Dependence. doi.org/10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.111317.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Even moderate alcohol use by pregnant patients may affect babies' prenatal development
Prescribing AUD medication at hospital discharge lowers risk of readmission
Parental monitoring key to preventing teenagers' substance use
Study reveals decrease in alcohol use among young adults during COVID-19
Insightful review explores alcohol-related liver cancer pathogenesis
Screening for alcohol use disorder gets a diagnostic accuracy check-up
New study to test novel psychedelic compound as potential treatment for alcohol use disorder
Study uncovers alcohol's damaging effects on brain cells through oxidative stress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Public health experts urge universities and schools to ban alcohol industry-funded education programs