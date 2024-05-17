Study reveals lung vascular differences in growth-restricted fetuses

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 17 2024Universitat Pompeu Fabra - Barcelona

If during a pregnancy a fetus grows below normal thresholds, at each week of gestation there is an increased risk that some of its organs may not develop properly, which can adversely affect the baby's health after birth. The life-long effects of restricted fetal growth on brain and cardiovascular development have been the subject of much research, but there is a lack of scientific evidence on its impact on the lungs.

This is the focus of research led jointly by the BCNatal Fetal Medicine Research Center (Hospital Clínic Barcelona and Hospital Sant Joan de Déu) and UPF, which has led to detecting differences in the development of the lungs of growth-restricted and normal fetuses, in terms of their vascular resistance. The researchers studied this by measuring blood velocity in the fetus and analyzing this with the support of artificial intelligence techniques and computer models.

The results of the study, recently reported in an article in the journal Scientific Reports (Nature), open the door to designing therapies to improve the lung development of fetuses with below-normal growth levels and prevent respiratory health problems, which could extend beyond infancy and into adolescence and adulthood.

The principal researchers of the study are Fátima Crispi, a researcher at BCNatal and Clínic-IDIBAPS in the Fetal and Perinatal Medicine group, and Bart Bijnens (ICREA, UPF), a researcher at the BCN MedTech Research Unit of the UPF Department of Engineering. The remaining researchers belong to different services and research groups of the Clínic-IDIBATS and are also linked to University of Barcelona and the CIBER for respiratory and rare diseases.

More than 200 pregnant women participated in the study

This research involved analyzing fetal blood flow circulation and how it is altered when the mother receives extra oxygen, in the fetuses of 208 pregnant women at between 24 and 37 weeks of gestation. All of the women attended Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, where they underwent all the necessary tests for this study. In 97 of these cases, the fetuses had restricted growth, resulting in very low birth weight. The remaining 111 fetuses had normal growth. In each of these fetuses, the blood velocity of the main arteries and pulmonary vessels was measured, and then compared using AI. Additionally, the resistance of the lungs was calculated using a computer model.

The blood velocity in the lungs of the fetus was analyzed both when the mother was breathing under normal conditions and after extra oxygen was delivered via a facemask (hyperoxygenation conditions). This analysis was carried out using a technique based on the emission of ultrasound waves to the fetus to estimate blood velocities throughout its circulation, based on Doppler principles.

In contrast, the resistance of organs, such as the lungs, cannot be measured directly with ultrasound, and a computer model representing the heart and blood vessels was used to measure it. To draw a parallel, we could compare this computer model to the simulation of an electronic circuit. The researchers recreated a computer version of the fetal vasculature and, using measured blood velocities and simulating the rest, they were able to estimate the resistance and elasticity of the different organs.

Related Stories

Finally, machine learning methods, based on artificial intelligence techniques, were used to compare blood flow patterns of the fetuses, thus aiding to group them into different categories according to flow and clinical parameters. When subsequently looking at the influence of hyperoxygenation, it was seen to be linked to changes in lung resistance, as a result of the extra oxygen delivered to the mothers, and it was shown that more oxygen improves blood flow in the lungs of fetuses with restricted growth, while having no influence in normal ones. 

Essentially, the research results indicate that in growth-restricted fetuses, the average blood velocity as well as vascular resistance in the lungs is different from normal fetuses, and that it can be normalized by supplying the mothers with extra oxygen."

Bart Bijnens (ICREA, UPF)

"The detection of these differences of the vessels of the lungs opens the door to the future design of therapeutic strategies to improve lung function in growth-restricted fetuses. After birth, these improvements in fetal development could reduce the risk of respiratory disease later in life", explains doctor Fàtima Crispi (BCNatal, Clínic).

Source:

Universitat Pompeu Fabra - Barcelona

Journal reference:

Vellvé, K., et al. (2024). Pulmonary vascular reactivity in growth restricted fetuses using computational modelling and machine learning analysis of fetal Doppler waveforms. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-54603-x.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ketogenic diet a potential therapy for autism by reshaping gut bacteria and brain inflammation
Brain-computer interface translates ALS patient's brain activity into spoken words
Sleep and anesthesia hinder brain toxin clearance, study reveals
Study examines how pregnancy shapes perception and identity
Research validates anti-inflammatory properties of wine using urinary tartaric acid as biomarker
Placental DNA methylation patterns altered by pregnancy air pollution exposure, research reveals
Microplastics found in human blood: potential cardiovascular threat
Researchers create the largest 3D reconstruction of human brain fragment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New insights into how exercise may help prevent or slow cognitive decline during aging