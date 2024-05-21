Watch: Medical residents are increasingly avoiding abortion ban states

May 21 2024KFF Health News
Interview with Atul Grover: Medical Residents Are Increasingly Avoiding Abortion Ban States

On KFF Health News' "What the Health?," chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner sat down with Atul Grover of the Association of American Medical Colleges to talk about its recent analysis showing that graduating medical students are avoiding training in states with abortion bans and major restrictions. Among those who applied for residencies this year, that was true not only for aspiring OB-GYNs and others who regularly treat pregnant patients, but for all specialties.

Fourteen states, primarily in the Midwest and South, have banned nearly all abortions. The new analysis by the AAMC found that the number of applicants to residency programs in states with near-total abortion bans declined by 4.2%, compared with a 0.6% drop in states where abortion remains legal.

Find more of our reporting on what this trend means for the medical profession here.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
KFF Health News

