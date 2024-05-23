In-vivo imaging to quantify collagen morphology in preclinical melanoma models during immunotherapy

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 23 2024SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics

Collagen, a major component of the extracellular matrix, plays a crucial role in tumor development. During the development of tumors ("tumorigenesis"), collagen fibers become linearized and densely deposited, hindering immune cell infiltration and promoting tumor metastasis. However, quantifying these collagen changes during melanoma progression has been challenging.

In-vivo imaging of collagen

As reported in Biophotonics Discovery, researchers from the Morgridge Institute for Research and University of Wisconsin – Madison recently addressed this challenge by using quantitative imaging to visualize collagen in preclinical mouse melanoma models during immunotherapy. In their study, animals received a combination of curative radiation and immunotherapy; quantifying collagen morphology at both the image and single-fiber levels obtained insights into collagen remodeling over time.

Sensitive biomarkers: Single-fiber collagen features

In immunotherapy-treated mice, collagen fibers exhibited a healthier phenotype. These fibers were shorter, wider, and curlier, with modestly higher density.

The study found that single-fiber collagen features, calculated using CT-FIRE software, were more sensitive to treatment-induced changes than bulk collagen features. These single-fiber characteristics could serve as valuable biomarkers for assessing immunotherapy response.

Implications for cancer treatment

Understanding collagen dynamics during immunotherapy is crucial for improving treatment outcomes. The study's findings highlight the potential of quantitative imaging to enhance immunotherapy response in melanoma and other cancers. By identifying new biomarkers associated with collagen changes, researchers aim to optimize therapeutic strategies and personalize cancer treatments.

This groundbreaking research opens doors to novel approaches in cancer therapy, emphasizing the importance of collagen as a dynamic player in the tumor microenvironment. As scientists continue to unravel the complexities of collagen's role, patients may benefit from more effective and tailored treatments.

Source:

SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics

Journal reference:

Heaton, A. R., et al. (2024). Quantifying in vivo collagen reorganization during immunotherapy in murine melanoma with second harmonic generation imaging. Biophotonics Discovery. doi.org/10.1117/1.bios.1.1.015004.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

First FDA-approved cellular therapy for metastatic melanoma available in South Florida
Study spotlights differences based on race and gender in melanoma diagnosis, outcomes
Specific epigenetic pathway found to be involved in the development of melanoma drug resistance
Advanced melanoma survival rates improve significantly from 2013 to 2019, Dutch study finds
Cleveland Clinic study reveals significant genetic predisposition in melanoma patients
Combo of targeted and immunotherapy may boost NSCLC treatment by overcoming immune resistance and enhancing anti-tumor activity
Study addresses knowledge gap of clinical features and outcomes of Black patients with melanoma
UCLA and UAMS teams secure $3.2 million NIH grant for melanoma research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Increased stiffness in aging skin may contribute to higher rates of metastatic skin cancer