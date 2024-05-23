Review: Clinical management of thyroid nodules with atypia of undetermined significance

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 23 2024Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Background and objectives

Fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC) is a cost-efficient technique for the management of thyroid nodules. Changes in the World Health Organization classification of thyroid tumors can influence reliability of cytology. The 2023 Bethesda System for Reporting Thyroid Cytopathology has adapted cytological nomenclature to these changes. The aim of this paper was to review the management of atypia of undetermined significance (AUS) in our institution.

Methods

Retrospective review of thyroid FNAC diagnosed with AUS in a single hospital between 2014 and 2022. We analyzed the management of patients and the risk of malignancy associated with AUS.

Results

AUS represented 7.5% of all thyroid FNAC diagnoses (273 patients). In 74.1% of the patients, FNAC was repeated, and 54.9% of the lesions were downgraded. Surgical resection of the nodule was performed in 38.2% of the patients, mostly after a repeat FNAC with upgrading. Ninety-one percent of the patients downgraded in the repeat FNAC did not undergo surgery. The risk of malignancy of the AUS category after repeat FNAC was 26.1%. AUS diagnosis was due to nuclear atypia in 32% of the patients, and we found a significant association between nuclear atypia and upgrading in repeat FNAC. Of the 96 patients who underwent surgery in our series, 42 had malignant lesions, including noninvasive follicular thyroid neoplasms with papillary-like features.

Conclusions

The clinical management of AUS patients includes repeat FNAC, which is strongly correlated with the risk of malignancy. Nuclear atypia seems to be more predictive of malignancy than architectural patterns.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Fernández-Aceñero, M. J., et al. (2024). Atypia of Undetermined Significance in Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology Revisited. Journal of Clinical and Translational Pathology. doi.org/10.14218/jctp.2023.00062.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Understanding the genetics behind thyroid cancer to prevent unnecessary invasive treatments
How minerals influence women's fertility and menstrual health
High testosterone levels in older men associated with greater risk of atrial fibrillation
Low-risk differentiated thyroid cancer patients in the U. S. experience lower rates of mortality
Exploring the role of iodine in obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic conditions
Study highlights causal associations between gut microbes and hypothyroidism
Popular diabetes drugs not linked to thyroid cancer risk, study finds
European Hormone Day 2024 puts spotlight on the vital role of hormones in chronic diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights nutrition therapy's potential to manage gestational diabetes effectively