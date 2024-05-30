Newly discovered lincRNA controls the development and function of regulatory T cells

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 30 2024Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)

The T cells in our blood fight against cancer, viruses and bacteria. Specific regulatory T cells are required to control faulty immune responses, and disruption in their function may lead to autoimmune diseases or cancer.

The scientists at Turku Bioscience Centre have now discovered a novel RNA that controls the development and function of regulatory T cells. This long intergenic noncoding RNA (lincRNA) modulates the levels of transcription factor FOXP3 and the suppressive function of human regulatory T cells by controlling the interleukin-2 receptor. The finding potentially enables the development of new therapeutic approaches to control the human immune response.

Our discovery provides a basis for developing precision medicine treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Regulatory T cells are already being studied in patients to treat type 1 diabetes, and our novel lincRNA molecule could, for example, be used to boost the production of these cells for therapeutic use."

Professor Riitta Lahesmaa, University of Turku, Finland

The discovery is particularly interesting because cancer cells are able to hide from the immune system by specifically manipulating regulatory T cells. Recently introduced immune activator therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for cancer are attempting to break this hiding process. Lahesmaa suggests that by targeting the novel lincRNA molecule, it may be possible to release immune activation in cancer without using expensive antibodies.

Expression of lincRNAs is highly tissue and cell-specific so targeting these molecules will enable precision therapy against desired targets.

The research has been funded by the Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation, the Research Council of Finland and the Sigrid Jusélius Foundation. The research article was published in the esteemed PNAS journal.

 

Source:

Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)

Journal reference:

Andrabi, A., et al. (2024). Long noncoding RNA LIRIL2R modulates FOXP3 levels and suppressive function of human CD4. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2315363121.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New AI model sets benchmark in digital pathology with superior cancer diagnostics
Abdominal pain and hematochezia could be crucial red flags for early-onset colorectal cancer
Study finds microplastics in blood clots, linking them to higher risk of heart attacks and strokes
New study reveals how genes can alter the cancer-fighting power of fruits and fiber
AI chatbots outperform doctors in empathy and readability for cancer-related questions, study finds
Osaka University to pioneer world-first clinical trial for refractory prostate cancer with alpha-ray therapy
Researchers decipher how immune cells spot cancer's turbocharged metabolism
Matcha green tea powder may help keep gum disease bacteria at bay

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study suggests broccoli may reduce cancer risk