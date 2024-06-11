Caregivers' perceived age affects wellbeing of dementia patients

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jun 11 2024University of Surrey

The felt age of spousal caregivers is connected to the felt age of their loved ones living with dementia, according to a study from the University of Surrey. This perceived age in people with dementia and their caregivers is related to their own wellbeing, satisfaction with life, and self-confidence.

Felt age is defined as how old someone feels compared to their real age. It's measured by asking people to report whether they feel younger, the same, or older than their actual age. This concept helps understand how people see their own aging, which can affect their mental and physical health and predict important health outcomes, including mortality.

Understanding the interconnectedness of felt age between people with dementia and their spousal caregivers is crucial.

Our findings highlight the importance of relationship quality in aligning perceptions of aging. Our research suggests that caregivers' younger felt age may positively influence the wellbeing of people with dementia.

This underscores the need for interventions and policies that support both caregivers and care recipients, fostering healthier aging experiences and enhancing the quality of life within these caregiving relationships."

Dr. Serena Sabatini, first-author of the study from the University of Surrey

Surrey's researchers examined data from the British IDEAL study undertaken between 2014 and 2016. The data includes 1001 pairs of people living with dementia and their spouses. Participants' ages ranged from 41 to 95 years. The majority of people with dementia were men, whereas the majority of spousal carers were women.

The research team measured how old each person felt and assessed their relationship quality, wellbeing, life satisfaction, and self-confidence. The researchers used linear regression analyses to determine the connection between the felt ages of the people with dementia and their spouses. They also employed the Actor-Partner Interdependence Model (a method to understand how one person's feelings and behaviors are related to other variables in their partner) to see if the quality of their relationship influenced this connection and if a person's felt age was related to their partner's mental and emotional health. This scientific approach allowed the team to understand how the feelings and perceptions of aging are shared and may influence each other within these caregiving relationships.

Related Stories

Dr Sabatini added:

"Our research also found that the quality of the caregiving relationship plays a significant role. Caregivers who reported better relationship quality tended to have a felt age much more similar to that of the person with dementia than those with bad relationships. This suggests that caregiver and person with dementia perceive their aging more similarly when they have a close relationship.

"By fostering positive interactions and mutual understanding, we can potentially improve the mental and emotional health of both caregivers and those with dementia."

Source:

University of Surrey

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Upward socioeconomic mobility reduces dementia risk, study finds
Novel therapeutic approach shows promise for frontotemporal dementia in pre-clinical trials
New help for dealing with aggression in people with dementia
New brain connectivity model predicts dementia years before diagnosis
Older adults with a criminal background found to have higher risk of developing dementia
New method provides a more accurate way to predict dementia up to nine years before diagnosis
Vigorous exercise lowers dementia risk in hypertensive adults, study finds
Vigorous exercise linked to lower dementia risk in hypertensive individuals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
5-Cog paradigm: A breakthrough in dementia diagnosis and care