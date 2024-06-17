Understanding the health risks of wildfire smoke

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Canadian Medical Association JournalJun 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

With wildfires becoming more frequent and extensive in Canada, it's important for people to understand the health risks of wildfire smoke. An article in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.240135 aims to provide information for clinicians and people in Canada as wildfire season is upon us.

As climate change causes more frequent and severe wildfires, wildfire smoke becomes a larger health problem. Communities need to be aware and prepared to reduce the harmful health effects of wildfire smoke, and health care practitioners play a crucial role in this effort."

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, assistant professor, Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact, McMaster University, Hamilton, and medical officer of health of Windsor–Essex County, Ontario

  1. Exposure to wildfire smoke is linked to negative health outcomes, including respiratory conditions, such as asthma, and heart issues.
  2. Wildfire smoke can be more toxic than other types of air pollution. The fine particulates in wildfire smoke can travel more than 1000 km, enter the body, generate free radicals, and cause inflammation in body organs.
  3. The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is a useful tool to communicate risk of wildfire smoke. The AQHI scale measures air quality on a scale of 1–10, and a level of more than 7 indicates that at-risk people, including those with respiratory and chronic diseases, older adults, pregnant people, and children, should minimize time spent outdoors in strenuous activity.
  4. Health care providers can help people understand health risks. Clinicians should discuss the risks of wildfire smoke with at-risk patients, the usefulness of the AQHI, and the value of indoor air filtration, and ensure patients with respiratory conditions have updated action plans and an adequate supply of medications.
  5. Reducing exposure will reduce health risks. Staying indoors and using high-efficiency particulate air cleaners, and when outside wearing well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks can reduce exposure to fine particles by more than 90%.
Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Ghodsi, E & Aloosh, M., (2024) Wildfire smoke. CMAJ. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.240135.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals light's impact on metabolism beyond circadian rhythms
N95 respirators potential standard of care in nursing homes and healthcare settings during respiratory viral infections
Vaping linked to respiratory issues in young adults
Research finds sugar tax may lower childhood asthma hospital admission rates by 20.9%
At-home antibody tests could drive higher COVID-19 booster rates, new research finds
Climate change policies neglect children's mental health and specific needs, study reveals
Research reveals loneliness as a complex interplay of social impairments, oxytocin, and illness
Climate change threatens health in Europe: Urgent action needed to protect vulnerable populations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
What is the ‘immune self,’ and how can this concept benefit immunological research?