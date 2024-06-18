Precise protein design offers hope for damaged hearts and kidneys

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Washington School of MedicineJun 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Using computer-designed proteins, researchers have now shown they are able to direct human stem cells to form new blood vessels in the lab. This milestone in regenerative medicine offers new hope for repairing damaged hearts, kidneys, and other organs.

Scientists at the University of Washington School of Medicine led the project. Their findings were published June 10 in the journal Cell.

Whether through heart attack, diabetes, and the natural process of aging, we all accumulate damage in our body's tissues. One way to repair some of this damage may be to drive the formation of new blood vessels in areas that need healthy blood supply restored.

Hannele Ruohola-Baker, Study Senior Author and Professor, Biochemistry, School of Medicine, University of Washington

She is alos the Associate Director of the Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine at UW Medicine.

Growth factors play key roles in tissue development, wound healing, and cancer. By binding to receptors on the outside of cells, these molecules drive changes inside. Researchers have for decades attempted to repurpose natural growth factors as regenerative medicines with some limited success, but many of these experimental treatments have failed due to imprecision.

"We set out to create custom proteins that would engage with cellular growth factor receptors in extremely precise ways. When we made these molecules in the lab and treated human stem cells with them, we saw different kinds of vasculature develop depending on which proteins we used. This is a whole new level of control," explained Natasha Edman, a lead author of the study and recent graduate of the UW Medical Scientist Training Program.

Related Stories

The researchers used computers to design ring-shaped proteins, each targeting up to eight fibroblast growth factor receptors. They found that by varying the size of the rings and other protein properties, they could control how stem cells matured under laboratory conditions. 

The resulting vascular networks were functional and mature. They formed tubes, healed when scratched, and absorbed nutrients from their surroundings as expected. When transplanted into mice, these tiny webs of human blood vessels grew connections to the animal's circulatory system within three weeks. 

"This study shows that custom proteins with exquisite biological functions can be created by design. This will help scientists understand biology and ultimately prevent and repair disease," said senior author David Baker, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, professor of biochemistry, and director of the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington School of Medicine. 

"We decided to focus on building blood vessels first, but this same technology should work for many other types of tissues. This opens up a new way of studying tissue development and could lead to a new class of medicines for spinal cord injury and other conditions that have no good treatment options today," said Ashish Phal, a lead study author and bioengineering Ph.D. candidate at UW.

This research was performed at the Institute for Protein Design and Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine at UW Medicine and included collaborators from New York University School of Medicine, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Yale University School of Medicine, Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine, and Allen Discovery Center for Cell Lineage Tracing.

Source:

University of Washington School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Edman, N. I., et al. (2024). Modulation of FGF pathway signaling and vascular differentiation using designed oligomeric assemblies. Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2024.05.025.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Clinical trial suggests hypertension self-management strategies may be effective to control blood pressure
Blood-based biomarkers could revolutionize Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment
Innovative blood test boosts accuracy of lung cancer screening
Study finds microplastics in blood clots, linking them to higher risk of heart attacks and strokes
Columbia scientists uncover true identity of gut's hardworking stem cells
Garlic proves potent in reducing blood sugar and cholesterol, study reveals
Microplastics found in human blood: potential cardiovascular threat
Proteins in the blood could warn people of cancer more than seven years before it is diagnosed

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heart failure triggers multimorbidity by altering stem cells, study reveals